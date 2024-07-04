Hamas informs mediators of new 'ideas' to end Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Hamas has said it has informed mediators Qatar and Egypt of new ideas to bring about a ceasefire and end the nine-month war in Gaza, where almost 38,000 Palestinians have now been killed.

Its chief Ismail Haniyeh has "made contact...about the ideas that the movement is discussing with them with the aim of reaching an agreement", the militant group said in a statement early on Thursday.

Talks were also held with Hamas leaders in Turkey, it added, saying the group is dealing "in a positive spirit with the content of the ongoing deliberations."

Israel has said it is "evaluating" Hamas' comments and will issue a response, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, on behalf of the Mossad intelligence agency.

If successful, it would be the first truce since a week-long pause in fighting in November.

The temporary ceasefire resulted in the release of more than 100 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

Several rounds of negotiations since then have failed to secure an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has repeatedly rejected ceasefire proposals, saying it will not end the war in Gaza until its goals - namely the dismantling of Hamas - are met.

Domestic opposition to Mr Netanyahu has grown amid his failure to agree to a ceasefire, with thousands rallying weekly in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities to call for a deal.

Hamas has said any agreement must include an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a permanent end to the war.

It has also hit out at the US, Israel's closest ally, and criticised Secretary of State Antony Blinken for comments made over the ceasefire negotiations.

While ceasefire efforts continue, Israel has intensified attacks on central Gaza, with at least nine people killed in strikes on Gaza city on Wednesday evening.

At least 30 people were killed in strikes across the city throughout the day, including five members from one family.

Kamal Awad Banat, his son Abdul Salam, and his daughters Raghad, Hidaya and Rama were all killed in a strike on an apartment in the city centre, according to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Another daughter, Rawaa, is still missing.