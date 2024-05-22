Hamas chief Haniyeh makes first trip for Raisi funeral in Iran after ICC ruling

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, days after the International Criminal Court announced it was seeking his arrest for war crimes.

Top army generals, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders and representatives of regional militant groups were present in the capital as Iranian leaders mourned Mr Raisi, 63, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

It was Mr Haniyeh's first public appearance since the ICC announcement on Monday.

“I come in the name of the Palestinian people, in the name of the resistance factions of Gaza, to express our condolences,” he told mourners at Tehran University.

He recalled meeting Mr Raisi during Ramadan and repeated calls for support for the Palestinian cause, saying the Muslim world must “fulfil its obligations”.

The funeral ceremony was one of several planned before Mr Raisi's burial in Mashhad on Thursday.

Thousands of Mr Raisi's supporters turned out in the capital on Wednesday as mourning ceremonies continued for the president and his entourage.

The war in Gaza featured in the funerals, with one master of ceremonies chanting “Death to Israel” in Tehran on Wednesday and Palestinian flags flown during a Tuesday funeral procession in Tabriz.

Iran-aligned militant groups are fighting Israel on three separate fronts – Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah on Lebanon's southern border with Israel and Houthis in the Red Sea, where the Yemeni rebels have attacked commercial and military ships they claim are linked to Israel.

All paid tribute to Mr Raisi, with Hamas lauding him as a “tireless” supporter of the Palestinian resistance.

People gather at Valiasr Square in Tehran, following the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi. AFP

The ICC said it will also seek the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the court arguing Israel had used starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza and was collectively punishing Palestinians for the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant may also be issued with an arrest warrant as judges convene to consider the ICC application – a decision which may take months.

Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al Masri were also named by the court.

Iranian leaders have long spoken out against arch foe Israel, rhetoric which has only strengthened since the Gaza war began in October.

Mr Haniyeh has travelled to Iran several times since October, meeting with Mr Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who was also killed in Sunday's crash.

In March, Iranian leaders vowed to continue supporting Palestinian militant groups in a meeting with Mr Haniyeh.

Israel-Iran tension reached a high last month after the death of two IRGC generals in a strike on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus.

Tehran fired a barrage of about 120 missiles at Israel, almost all of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Israel responded with an unprecedented strikes on the Iranian city of Isfahan.