Egypt apologises for power cuts but plans to shut shops early

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly apologised on Tuesday for widespread power cuts that have hit the country as it grapples with an intense heatwave.

"I renew the government's apology. We are fully aware of the extent of Egyptian families' suffering from the problem of electricity outages," Mr Madbouly said in a televised address.

The Prime Minister also announced a series of measures aimed at easing the crisis, including the earlier closure of shops at 10pm each evening.

He said $1.18 billion would be allocated to tackle the electricity crisis during the summer months.

The funds will be used to import more natural gas and mazut, which are in short supply amid increased power consumption, Mr Madbouly said.

The ministries of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Electricity issued a joint statement apologising for the increased load-shedding measures on Monday.

The statement added that despite planning and co-ordination between the two ministries, unusually high temperatures this year meant power cuts had to be extended by an additional hour, to reach three hours daily, until the end of the week to “maintain safe and stable operation of the gas network and power generation plants”.

Mr Madbouly on Tuesday said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi had directed the government to deal with the situation and intervene to resolve it. Mr Madbouly assured the public that power cuts would end by the third week of July.

Backlash

Egyptians reacted to the government's apologies with criticism on social media, where hashtag trends relating to the power cuts and the heatwave have been the most-talked-about subjects in Egypt this month.

Prominent figures accused the government of failing to do its job and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

"Why are you failures? (Turn off the lights)," said Nasser Amin, a prominent lawyer, in a post on X on Tuesday.

"This country went through a war for 6 years (67-73), a third of the Egyptian state's land (Sinai) was occupied, the enemy was 90km from Cairo, the enemy's aircraft were striking deep from Helwan to Aswan, and the government was asking people to turn off the lights during the attack, not cutting it off from them," Mr Amin said, referring to the 1967 war and subsequent Israeli occupation of the Sinai peninsula.

Darkness in Cairo. Shops in Egypt will now close early throughout summer. AFP

Shops closed

Part of the government’s plan to deal with the crisis will be to shut down shops and malls from 10pm. Pharmacies and supermarkets are exempt from this directive, Mr Madbouly said.

The decision to close shops early was criticised by Egyptians who said people typically stay out late during summer, with businesses staying open to cater to them.

The government attributed the crisis to unprecedented heatwaves in June, with temperatures exceeding 40°C, even reaching 50°C in Aswan, putting enormous pressure on electricity consumption.

It also cited a technical malfunction in "gasfields in neighbouring countries" connected to Egypt's network, which caused a disruption in supply and forced an increase in power-cut periods to avoid a complete network collapse.

Egypt has been facing rolling blackouts since last summer. At the time, Mr Madbouly said the government was prioritising exports to remedy a dollar crunch that has afflicted the country’s economy since 2022.

According to a report in February by the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy think tank, the situation has been exacerbated by the war in Gaza, which has led to a halt in gas flow from Israel. Before the war on Gaza, Israel was exporting around 800 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to Egypt.