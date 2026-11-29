Kuwait has approved a security agreement between the Gulf Co-operation Council states that provides for greater co-operation on crime, wanted persons, border security and the exchange of security information, according to a decree-law published on Sunday.

Decree-Law No. 139 of 2026 approves the GCC Security Agreement, which was signed in Riyadh on November 13, 2012, and adopted at the 33rd GCC Summit in Bahrain in December 2012.

Under the agreement, member states will cooperate in pursuing people wanted for violating laws or public order, regardless of their nationality, and take the necessary legal measures against them.

The states will exchange the names and information of deportees and people considered to have dangerous criminal records, as well as report on their movements.

They will also exchange information on crimes committed or being prepared in one member state that are linked to criminal gangs, including measures taken to track and combat them.

The agreement also calls for co-operation to prevent the illegal entry and exit of people and combat smuggling and infiltration across borders.

Member states are to provide, upon request, personal information about their citizens or residents within the jurisdiction of their interior ministries, subject to national laws and international obligations.

The agreement further calls for greater co-ordination among interior ministries and security agencies, including consultations and the alignment of positions on issues discussed at regional and international conferences and meetings.

It also provides for efforts to exchange information and harmonise laws and regulations to strengthen the fight against crime in its various forms.