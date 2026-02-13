Dubai Police seize more than 14 million Captagon pills in operation with Kuwait

Dubai Police have seized more than 14 million Captagon pills in an international operation with Kuwait.

The consignment was hidden inside sacks of corn and spread across five containers in a bid to avoid detection as it arrived in the “port of an Arab country”, authorities said.

A smuggling network was bust by authorities in the UAE and Kuwait, leading to the arrest of three men. The accused were found unloading the sacks for storage.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 2,250kg of Captagon tablets, totalling 14,062,500 pills, Dubai Police said.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad, chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, praised the work of Dubai Police and their counterparts in Kuwait, commending their “professionalism, vigilance and dedication, which were instrumental in dismantling the criminal network and disrupting its plans”, Dubai Police said.

The success of the operation underlined the strength of the relations between the UAE and Kuwait, said Sheikh Zayed.

Such collaboration enhances regional security and significantly curbs the activities of cross-border trafficking networks, he added.

Dubai Police said they are committed to proactive action against trafficking networks and preventing the UAE from being used as a transit or storage hub for illegal substances.