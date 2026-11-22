Bahrain said on Sunday that two people were injured in Iranian attacks the previous day, as the kingdom reported a strike on an industrial site.

A Bahraini citizen with disabilities is in a stable condition and a Pakistani resident is critical, the Interior Ministry said. Both are receiving treatment in hospital.

The ministry said a civilian industrial plant was damaged in what it described as an act of “heinous Iranian aggression”, causing a fire at the site.

The ministry initially issued an alert urging residents to move to the nearest safe location because of a potential threat, without providing details. It later issued an all-clear before sending a second alert.

Bahrain has reported intercepting several Iranian aerial attacks ​in recent days. Gulf Arab states have come under repeated fire from Tehran since the war broke out.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked two US Patriot air-defence radar systems at Al Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain in a missile and drone operation.

Its aerospace force carried out the strikes in response to “continued aggression” against Iran and violations of its airspace, as well as an attack on a radar installation on Hengam Island, off Iran's southern coast, the IRGC said early on Sunday.

The IRGC said US military positions at the two bases were attacked by missiles and drones. It did not provide details of the extent of the damage or say whether there were casualties.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry described the attack as a direct threat to civilian lives and a breach of Bahrain's sovereignty. It rejected the IRGC's justification, insisting the target was an exclusively civilian industrial site.

“Bahrain reserves its inherent right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and the security of its citizens and residents, including the right to individual and collective self-defence, at the time, place and manner it deems appropriate, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” the ministry said.

Separately, Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia in Yemen towards Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday.

The incidents are the latest escalation of regional hostilities since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Since then, ⁠Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict and ​there ⁠have been repeated ‌Iranian attacks across the region.