Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia escalate as nearly 94,000 displaced

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched a new wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia, after advancing along Yemen's western coastline in an offensive that has displaced nearly 94,000 people.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence urged people in six cities to remain indoors and stay away from windows, rooftops and exposed areas amid Houthi attacks on Tuesday morning. The cities included Yanbu, the kingdom’s main Red Sea oil port, where millions of barrels of crude are loaded each day. Authorities later said the danger had passed in Abha, AlUla, Jazan, Jeddah and Taif.

Saudi authorities said late on Monday that Houthi attacks on civilian areas had injured 13 people and damaged seven residential homes and two vehicles.

Maj Gen Turki Al Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said the Houthis had launched ballistic missiles and drones at civilian areas in Abha, Khamis Mushait and Taif. The Houthis said they fired dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid airbase, near Khamis Mushait.

Displaced Yemenis at a makeshift camp in the southern port city of Aden. EPA Show caption: Displaced Yemenis at a makeshift camp in the southern port c…

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the targets included aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots. He described the operation as retaliation for Saudi strikes on Yemen.

In a statement late on Monday, he said Saudi warplanes had carried out 54 air strikes over the previous 24 hours using F-15 fighter jets and Typhoons operating from bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif. He added that strikes hit areas in Taiz, Lahj, Al Jawf, Marib and Hajjah, and warned that they would “not pass without a response and punishment”.

There have been growing concerns about Houthi attacks on civilian areas.

Houthi war crimes allegation

In a report issued on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch said at least three cases of recent Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden were likely to have constituted war crimes. Civilian crews must be protected under international humanitarian law, the group added.

“Whatever the geopolitics, attacks on civilian crews carried out deliberately or recklessly are war crimes,” said HRW researcher Niku Jafarnia.

The escalation comes as Houthi fighters advance along Yemen’s western coast towards the Bab Al Mandeb strait, a key global shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Officials with Yemen's internationally recognised government said the Houthis were digging into positions along the coast and had maintained control over much of the Red Sea shoreline.

The renewed fighting has raised concerns about the security of shipping and Saudi oil exports, particularly as regional tensions have already disrupted major energy routes.

The humanitarian toll in Yemen is also mounting. The International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday that 93,864 people had been newly displaced across Yemen owing to fighting and flooding.

Taiz and Lahj were among the worst-hit areas. In the Jabal Habashy district of Taiz, 18,840 people were newly displaced, while 16,464 were displaced in Al Mudharibah district of Lahj, IOM figures showed.

The latest displacement comes after years of conflict had already forced millions of Yemenis from their homes and left large numbers dependent on humanitarian assistance. The combination of renewed fighting and flooding has put further pressure on communities already struggling with damaged infrastructure, limited shelter and disrupted access to basic services.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition fighting against the Houthis since 2015, although the conflict had largely eased under a ceasefire in recent years.

The Houthis seized the strategic port of Mokha last Thursday. They later took over Perim and Zuqar islands, near the Bab Al Mandeb strait.

Iran helped to direct the Houthi advance along the Red Sea coast, including the capture of Perim, sources told The National. Abdul Reza Shahlai, a high-ranking commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, was at the heart of the operation.

Perim, which spans 13 square kilometres, lies between Yemen’s mainland and Djibouti, dividing the strait into two channels. Its position gives whoever controls it an exceptional advantage in monitoring vessels entering or leaving the Red Sea and those on the route towards the Suez Canal, moving between Asia, the Gulf and Europe.