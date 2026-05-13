Fugitive arrested in joint Saudi-Kuwaiti security operation

A fugitive who fled from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia is in custody after he was arrested in a co-ordinated operation between the two Gulf countries.

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that the convict was handed over to authorities at the Salmi border crossing after what it described as close security co-ordination and information sharing.

The convict will complete the remainder of his prison sentence in Kuwait, the ministry said, without disclosing further details about the case or the charges.

The ministry thanked Saudi authorities, particularly Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud, for their “swift response and fruitful co-operation” in arresting and extraditing the man.

The operation reflected the “deep-rooted security partnership” between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

Kuwaiti authorities also said a special investigation committee had been formed to determine how the convict managed to leave the country and identify anyone who helped him.

The ministry added that legal measures would be taken against those found responsible and that the “law would be applied to everyone without exception” – including those attempting to evade justice.

Security measures have intensified across the Gulf in recent weeks. Regional countries have stepped up action against alleged Iran-linked operatives, with new sanctions, arrests and terrorism designations announced in the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

On Tuesday, authorities in Kuwait said they had ⁠arrested four people affiliated ​with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who attempted to infiltrate ⁠the Gulf state by sea, state news agency Kuna reported.

Bahrain, meanwhile, has sentenced three people to life in prison for conspiring with and spying for the IRGC, as Manama continues a sweeping crackdown following Iranian attacks.