Fraudsters offer ships Strait of Hormuz passage in exchange for crypto

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Fraudulent messages promising safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz ​in ​exchange for cryptocurrency ​have been sent to some ⁠shipping companies whose vessels are stranded west of ⁠the waterway, Greek maritime risk management ​firm Marisks has warned.

The US has maintained its blockade of Iranian ⁠ports, while Iran has lifted then reimposed its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil ⁠and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passed before war broke out in the ​Middle East.

Amid ⁠ceasefire talks, Tehran, which ‌controls the chokepoint, has proposed tolls on vessels to safely transit.

Marisks ​on Monday issued an alert warning shipowners that unknown actors, claiming to represent Iranian authorities, had sent some shipping companies a message demanding transit fees in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin or Tether, for “clearance”.

“These specific messages are a scam,” the firm said, warning it was not sent by Iranian authorities.

There was no immediate comment from Tehran.

Hundreds of ships and about 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Arabian Gulf.

On April 18, when Iran briefly opened the strait subject to checks, ships tried to pass but at least two, including an oil tanker, ​reported that Iranian boats had fired ‌at them, forcing the vessels ⁠to turn around.

Marisks said ​it believed at least one of the vessels, which ​tried ‌to exit the strait on Saturday and was hit by gunfire, had also been ⁠a victim of the fraud.

Reuters said it was not able to verify ⁠the information or track companies that had received the spoof message.

“After providing the documents and assessing your eligibility by the Iranian Security Services, we will be able to determine the fee to be paid ​in cryptocurrency (BTC or USDT). Only then will your vessel be able to transit the strait unimpeded at the pre-agreed time,” said the message cited by Marisks.