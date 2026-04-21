Uncertainty grows over US-Iran talks as ceasefire deadline looms

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, uncertainty surrounds US-Iran talks as the ceasefire deadline approaches, with President Donald Trump sending mixed signals amid a lack of clarity on whether a new round of negotiations will go ahead in Islamabad.

Tensions are also rising at sea, as Iran demands the release of a seized cargo vessel and warns of escalation. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply, with hundreds of vessels stranded outside the waterway.

In the UAE, authorities say they have dismantled a terrorist organisation, with suspects accused of planning sabotage activities.

In Washington, the US prepares to host a second round of Lebanon-Israel talks aimed at securing a longer ceasefire, following last week’s temporary truce.

And the International Monetary Fund warns the Iran war could affect the UAE economy more than a traditional oil shock, with the organisation cutting growth forecasts as disruption to oil exports continues.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.