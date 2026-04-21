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Trending Middle East

Uncertainty grows over US-Iran talks as ceasefire deadline looms

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

April 21, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, uncertainty surrounds US-Iran talks as the ceasefire deadline approaches, with President Donald Trump sending mixed signals amid a lack of clarity on whether a new round of negotiations will go ahead in Islamabad.

Tensions are also rising at sea, as Iran demands the release of a seized cargo vessel and warns of escalation. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply, with hundreds of vessels stranded outside the waterway.

In the UAE, authorities say they have dismantled a terrorist organisation, with suspects accused of planning sabotage activities.

In Washington, the US prepares to host a second round of Lebanon-Israel talks aimed at securing a longer ceasefire, following last week’s temporary truce.

And the International Monetary Fund warns the Iran war could affect the UAE economy more than a traditional oil shock, with the organisation cutting growth forecasts as disruption to oil exports continues.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 21, 2026, 6:30 AM
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Security personnel guide commuters for alternate routes from a checkpoint near the Serena Hotel at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 21, 2026, amid heightened security measures ahead of US-Iran peace talks. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on April 19 he had spoken by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ahead of anticipated US-Iran talks in Islamabad, and reaffirmed his government's readiness to mediate the conflict. US President Donald Trump is sending negotiators to Pakistan on April 20 for talks with Iran just days before a ceasefire in the Middle East expires, though Tehran has reportedly yet to decide whether it will participate. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
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