Iran denies responsibility for drone attack on Kuwait

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has denied launching any attacks since the agreement of a two-week ceasefire with the US.

It comes after Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of conducting drone attacks on its vital facilities late on Thursday.

Kuwait's news agency said a National Guard site was attacked by drones, ​causing significant material damage and injuring several personnel.

But the IRGC has denied launching any attacks since the ceasefire was announced early on Wednesday.

“As of this hour during the ceasefire, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have absolutely not launched any projectiles towards any country,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

“If the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran strike any target, they will announce it with full courage in an official statement. Any action not mentioned in the official statements of the Islamic Republic of Iran has nothing to do with us.”

Kuwait said the attack on Thursday undermined peace efforts between the US and Iran ​and added that ​it reserved ⁠the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty ​and stability.

Gulf states reported Iranian missile and drone attacks in the hours immediately after the ceasefire was announced. Saudi Arabia said a pumping station on its East-West oil pipeline was struck and that one citizen was killed and seven others injured.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain have not reported any further attacks since then.

The ​ceasefire remains fragile, with the US and Iran at odds over whether it includes Lebanon, where Israel continues to attack the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Iran warned on Friday that it would not take part in negotiations with the US about a longer-term peace deal, scheduled to begin in Pakistan on Saturday morning, if the attacks on Lebanon continue.

US President Donald Trump, who said that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire, accused Iran of not allowing shipping to resume through the Strait of Hormuz, posting on Truth Social that “this is not the agreement we have”.

In Bahrain, the US embassy lifted its shelter-in-place advisory but warned Americans citizens that Iran or its proxy groups may attempt to target them or US interests.