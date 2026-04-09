Saudi Arabia executes two men convicted of joining terror group and killing police

Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed two citizens who had been involved in “terrorist acts”, including killing security personnel, its Interior Ministry said.

The two men were charged with "committing terrorist crimes", which included joining a foreign terrorist organisation, making explosives and possessing weapons, the ministry said. It did not identify the terrorist group.

Other charges included killing and assaulting security personnel, shooting at security headquarters, and "harbouring wanted individuals who participated in acts of killing, targeting, kidnapping, assassinating and concealing the bodies of citizens".

They were arrested and referred to court, which sentenced them to death. The ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court after an appeal. The men were executed in the eastern region after a royal order was issued to carry out their sentences, the ministry said.

It said the government intends “to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the provisions of Islamic Sharia against anyone who attacks the innocent and violates their right to life and security”. It warned “anyone who dares to commit such an act that the legal punishment will be their fate”.

The kingdom has carried out the death sentences of several people convicted of terrorism in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Saudi man was executed after being convicted of terrorism. In December, the kingdom also executed three citizens on the same charges. A Yemeni national was executed in December for "terrorist crimes".