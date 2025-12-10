Seagrass secrets: Ancient sea cow fossils key to climate change in Gulf

Ancient sea cows played a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems more than 20 million years ago, a fossil site in Qatar has revealed.

Their modern descendants, the dugong, continue to shape the sea floor as they graze on seagrass.

Researchers say that studying the Gulf's “bone bed” can provide important insights into the health of the marine ecosystem, which is increasingly under pressure from climate change and pollution.

In a paper published in the journal PeerJ, researchers at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History worked with Qatar Museums to name a new species of sea cow that was a miniature version of the dugong. Salwasiren qatarensis, named after the nearby Bay of Salwa, was the size of a panda – about eight times smaller than a dugong.

“We discovered a distant relative of dugongs in rocks less than 10 miles [16km] away from a bay with seagrass meadows that make up their prime habitat today,” said Nicholas Pyenson, curator of fossil marine mammals at the National Museum of Natural History, who helped lead the new study. “This part of the world has been prime sea cow habitat for the past 21 million years – it’s just that the sea cow role has been occupied by different species over time.”

Dugongs inhabit coastal waters from western Africa through the Indo-Pacific and into northern Australia. The Arabian Gulf is home to the largest individual herd in the world.

By grazing on seagrass, they create feeding trails that release buried nutrients into the surrounding water for other aquatic animals and plants to use.

A fossil of a sea cow. Qatar Museum

Dugongs have a burly build and a downturned snout lined with sensitive bristles. They resemble manatees, except that they have fluked tails like a dolphin. Despite the similarity, dugongs are more closely related to elephants than dolphins, whales or porpoises.

The fossils revealed that ancient dugong relatives have grazed on aquatic vegetation around the world for about 50 million years.

However, in the Gulf, the seagrass meadows they rely on are threatened by rising temperatures and salinity levels, while they can also be accidentally caught by local fishermen.

Ferhan Sakal, an archaeologist who is the head of excavation and site management at Qatar Museums, said key insights into the fate of dugongs and seagrasses in the Gulf are preserved in the region’s rocks.

“If we can learn from past records how the seagrass communities survived climate stress or other major disturbances like sea-level changes and salinity shifts, we might set goals for a better future of the Arabian Gulf,” he said.

Researchers surveying a sea cow fossil site in Qatar. Alex Boersma

The fossils, formed from the sturdier bones of ancient herbivores, offer researchers insights into past marine ecosystems, with Al Maszhabiya in south-western Qatar one of the best preserved sites. The Gulf was a particular hotspot for biodiversity at the time.

The bone bed was initially discovered when geologists conducted mining and petroleum surveys in the 1970s and noted abundant “reptile” bones scattered across the desert. In the early 2000s, palaeontologists returned to the area and realised that the fossils were not from ancient reptiles but sea cows.

“The area was called ‘dugong cemetery’ among the members of our authority,” Mr Sakal said. “But at the time, we had no idea just how rich and vast the bone bed actually was.”

Based on the surrounding rocks, the team dated the bone bed to about 21 million years ago, uncovering fossils that revealed that the area was once a shallow marine environment also inhabited by sharks, barracuda-like fish, prehistoric dolphins and sea turtles.

The team identified more than 170 locations containing sea cow fossils throughout the Al Maszhabiya site, enough to rival well-known marine mammal deposits such as Cerro Ballena in Chile’s Atacama Desert, where an ancient graveyard of stranded whales was discovered.

Dugongs are a protected species in the UAE’s waters. Photo: Environment Agency Abu Dhabi

The fossilised bones at Al Maszhabiya resembled the skeletons of living dugongs, although they still possessed hind limb bones, which modern dugongs and manatees have lost through evolution. The prehistoric sea cows also had a straighter snout and smaller tusks than their living relatives.

“The density of the Al Maszhabiya bone bed gives us a big clue that Salwasiren played the role of a seagrass ecosystem engineer the way that dugongs do today,” Mr Pyenson said. “There’s been a full replacement of the evolutionary actors but not their ecological roles.”

Mr Sakal and his colleagues are planning to nominate the area for protection as a Unesco World Heritage site.

“The most important part of our collaboration is ensuring that we provide the best possible protection and management for these sites, so we can preserve them for future generations,” he said.

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Bawaal%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nitesh%20Tiwari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Varun%20Dhawan%2C%20Janhvi%20Kapoor%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

TWISTERS Director: Lee Isaac Chung Starring: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos Rating: 2.5/5

Mobile phone packages comparison

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.