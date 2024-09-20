Dugong calf marks birthday at Yas SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi with 'all-lettuce cake'

Malquot, a male dugong calf, recently celebrated his fifth birthday at Yas SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi, with a special cake made from lettuce.
Since moving to his new home in Abu Dhabi in June last year, Malquot has adjusted to a "habitat (designed specifically for dugongs), displaying healthy growth and behaviour,” Jonathan Diaz, zoological senior manager for Zoo Support and Rescue at Yas SeaWorld told The National.
He “moves confidently throughout his habitat” and often interacts with “the Round Ribbontail stingray that lives within the habitat”.
Malquot was rescued at a young age, “weighing only 22.3kg”, after being found lost at sea in 2019. After “extensive rehabilitation at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre he has regained full health and is now thriving at 110kg,” Mr Diaz said.
At SeaWorld, his day begins with a “full-body visual examination” that allows a team of 15, including about six zoological specialists, to “identify any potential health issues early so they can address them promptly”. It is followed by “daily inspections of his diet to enrichment sessions”.
Malquot feeds on a “variety of greens including Romaine lettuce, Boston lettuce and Bok Choy” and his growth is monitored monthly at a “medical pool”.
“Being one of only three dugongs in human care in the world”, Malquot adds “incredible value in advancing our understanding of dugong behaviour and ecology”.
He provides “unique insights … allowing us to study dugong's feeding habits, social behaviour and environmental needs”. And, these are “shared with the rest of the world,” said Mr Diaz.
Guests at SeaWorld also get an opportunity to meet Malquot at the “daily encounter where they learn all about his story, day-to-day care and even share a crisp lettuce with him”.
“While we usually return rehabilitated animals back to their nature,” Mr Diaz said Malquot would be an exception as he “wouldn’t been able to survive”.
“He never learnt or developed the survival instinct and has always been cared for from a very young age.”
