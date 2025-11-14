Oil tanker 'seized by Iranian forces' after leaving UAE

Iranian forces allegedly seized an oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Oman, diverting the vessel towards the country’s territorial waters on Friday.
The ship had been travelling from the UAE emirate of Ajman when Iranian forces intercepted it, a US defence official who did not want to be identified told AP.
Iran has not commented on the alleged seizure.
The ship’s manager, Columbia Shipmanagement, said it lost contact with the vessel.
The company added it “notified the relevant authorities and is working closely with all relevant parties – including maritime security agencies and the vessel owner – to restore contact with the vessel”.
“The safety of the crew remains our foremost priority,” it said.
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara was sailing from the UAE to Singapore when it made a sudden change in course, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.
The tanker had been approached by three small boats while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz before deviating from its course in the Gulf of Oman, Ambrey said. The agency added the incident was “likely highly targeted”.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre had earlier issued an alert about “suspicious activity” reported 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan on Friday morning. It said a possible “state activity” forced the Talara to turn towards Iranian territorial waters.
The biog
Name: Mariam Ketait
Emirate: Dubai
Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language
Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown
Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures
Tips to keep your car cool
- Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
- Park in shaded or covered areas
- Add tint to windows
- Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
- Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
- Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
Mental%20health%20support%20in%20the%20UAE
%3Cp%3E%E2%97%8F%20Estijaba%20helpline%3A%208001717%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Ministry%20of%20Health%20and%20Prevention%20hotline%3A%20045192519%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Mental%20health%20support%20line%3A%20800%204673%20(Hope)%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20at%20hope.hw.gov.ae%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Who is Ramon Tribulietx?
Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.
The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima
Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650
Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder
Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm
Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission
Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Mina Cup winners
Under 12 – Minerva Academy
Under 14 – Unam Pumas
Under 16 – Fursan Hispania
Under 18 – Madenat