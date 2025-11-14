Oil tanker 'seized by Iranian forces' after leaving UAE

Iranian forces allegedly seized an oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Oman, diverting the vessel towards the country’s territorial waters on Friday.

The ship had been travelling from the UAE emirate of Ajman when Iranian forces intercepted it, a US defence official who did not want to be identified told AP.

Iran has not commented on the alleged seizure.

The ship’s manager, Columbia Shipmanagement, said it lost contact with the vessel.

The company added it “notified the relevant authorities and is working closely with all relevant parties – including maritime security agencies and the vessel owner – to restore contact with the vessel”.

“The safety of the crew remains our foremost priority,” it said.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara was sailing from the UAE to Singapore when it made a sudden change in course, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The tanker had been approached by three small boats while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz before deviating from its course in the Gulf of Oman, Ambrey said. The agency added the incident was “likely highly targeted”.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre had earlier issued an alert about “suspicious activity” reported 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan on Friday morning. It said a possible “state activity” forced the Talara to turn towards Iranian territorial waters.

