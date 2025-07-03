Air Defence Forces at the inauguration ceremony in Jeddah, after Saudi Arabia's successful completion of Thaad system testing. Photo: Saudi Ministry of Defence
Saudi Arabia inaugurates first battery of Thaad air defence system

US-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles inside and outside Earth's atmosphere

The National

July 03, 2025

Saudi Arabia has inaugurated its first battery of the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) missile system, state media reported on Thursday.

The deployment of the system, which can intercept ballistic missiles inside and outside the atmosphere, is part of a broader defence project aimed at boosting the kingdom’s air defence capabilities and ensuring the protection of vital strategic infrastructure and national interests, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A ceremony was held at the Air Defence Forces Institute in Jeddah, following the successful completion of system testing, evaluation and field training of personnel in Saudi Arabia, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia becomes the second Gulf country after the UAE to deploy the Thaad system. The Emirates in 2011 became the first nation outside of US to obtain the missile defence system, purchasing two batteries that became operational in 2016.

Qatar will also be acquiring the Thaad system, US President Donald Trump said during a visit in May as part of a regional tour that included Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He said the purchase was part of a deal worth $42 billion to supply Qatar with US military hardware.

The US Department of Defence confirmed a deal to sell Saudi Arabia the Thaad system in 2019, as part of a $110 billion arms deal signed during the first Trump administration.

Under an agreement announced in 2022 with US defence contractor Lockheed Martin, Saudi Arabia will manufacture interceptor launchers and canisters for Thaad batteries. No timetable was given for the start of production.

The US deployed two Thaad batteries to Israel in October last year, with the system reportedly used during the recent 12-day war with Iran.

The Thaad system is also being used in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to protect against the threat from North Korean missiles.

