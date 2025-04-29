Saudi Crown Prince donates 1 billion riyals to support housing ownership

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has donated 1 billion Saudi riyals ($266 million) to support housing ownership projects for eligible beneficiaries and families in need.
The donation on Monday came from his personal fund to the National Development Housing Foundation's Jood Eskan platform. It was ordered that the project should be completed within 12 months and implemented by national companies.
This reflects Prince Mohammed's ongoing commitment “to ensuring a decent standard of living for all citizens”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
It also underlines his “dedication to the housing sector and his particular focus on supporting deserving families”, added SPA.
He also directed authorities to submit monthly reports on the progress of home ownership in order to ensure that all housing units are completed within the one-year period, as well as for transparency and accountability.
Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al Hogail thanked the Crown Prince for his generosity. “A generous donation that embodies His Highness's awareness of the citizens' needs and his keenness to provide a dignified life and achieve social stability,” wrote Mr Al Hogail on X.
Jood Eskan also took to X to express gratitude for the donation, saying it reflected a “deeply rooted approach to giving, and generous care for deserving families across various regions of the Kingdom”.
Last month, Prince Mohammed ordered measures aimed at stabilising the real estate sector, in response to rising land and rent prices in Riyadh.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”