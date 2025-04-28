Oman's Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham marries in private ceremony at Al Alam Palace

Oman's Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/12/13/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-omans-culture-minister/" target="_blank" rel="">Theyazin bin Haitham</a> has married in a private ceremony in Muscat. The wedding was held on Thursday, April 24, at Mazay Hall in Al Alam Palace. Oman’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sultan-haitham/" target="_blank" rel="">Sultan Haitham</a> attended the wedding ceremony alongside members of the royal family and senior officials. Images shared on Omani media and social platforms showed the Crown Prince and his bride alongside family and close relatives during the celebration. The bride, Sayyida Alia bint Mohammed Al Busaidi, is from a prominent Omani family. Her uncle Sayyid Saud Al Busaidi, is the governor of Muscat and her other uncle Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi is Oman’s ambassador to the UAE. Prince Theyazin was born in 1990. He was made Oman’s first Crown Prince in 2021 after constitutional amendments that formalised the royal succession process. He studied at Oxford and Oxford Brookes universities in the UK and graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2022. Before his appointment he served as minister of culture, sports and youth. The marriage was widely welcomed across Oman. Citizens shared congratulations and blessings on social media. The Omani Crown Prince obtained a bachelor's degree at the University of Oxford and a master's in history at Oxford Brookes.