President Sheikh Mohamed receives Oman’s Culture Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received Oman's Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Theyazin bin Haitham, at Al Shati palace in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed ways to enhance co-operation and joint efforts between their two countries, especially in the fields of culture, sports, and youth.

The meeting came on a historic day for the UAE, after a milestone deal was agreed at Cop28.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes for the prosperity and well-being of Oman and its people.

The Minister delivered messages of goodwill and greetings to the President, from the people of Oman.

The leaders also talked about the strong historical bonds between the UAE and Oman and their peoples.

Reflecting on the global stocktake deal earlier on Wednesday, President Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X: “As Cop28 concludes in the UAE, I thank all the participating delegations that worked together to achieve the historic UAE Consensus to accelerate climate action.

“I also commend the local and international teams that contributed to the successful organisation of the event.

“The conference produced significant results, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the global community to advance all efforts aimed at securing a more sustainable future for our planet and its people.”