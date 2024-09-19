The southern necropolis of Mughayir Shuʿayb at Al Bad. Photo: BDAP and H Raguet
The southern necropolis of Mughayir Shuʿayb at Al Bad. Photo: BDAP and H Raguet

News

Gulf

Amazing secrets of the Nabataeans in Arabia revealed in groundbreaking study

The extraordinary site of Al Bad in north-western Saudi Arabia sits alongside Petra and Hegra as a key location for Nabataean necropolises

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

September 19, 2024