A Closer Look: Scientists may have located UAE's lost city

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Archaeologists working in Umm Al Quwain believe they may have located the ancient lost city of Tu'am.

It is thought the city was once the capital of a territory, on the Gulf coast of what is now the Emirates, and a pearl fishing centre famed for the quality of its gems.

So renowned was Tu'am at its peak around the sixth century that it was written of in ancient Arabic texts.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's John Dennehy to hear why experts believe this is the fabled city of Tu'am, and why it was eventually lost to the ages.

Ancient site found in UAE may be sixth-century lost city

An ancient city dug up in the UAE links the country to its rich past

The lost city of Tu'am in Umm Al Quwain: in pictures