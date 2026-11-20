Britain has struck a new deal with the European Union that will deliver a £17 billion boost to the UK economy and undo some of the damage caused by Brexit, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said.

After a year of wrangling, the two sides agreed on Friday to a sweeping package that will cut trade barriers, lower food prices and could bring 100,000 European students back into British universities.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the agreement would add up to 0.5 per cent to UK GDP, described the “historic” deal as a turning point after a decade of “drift and division”.

“This is a good day for Britain, and this is a good day for Europe,” he said at a press conference in Brussels. “The agreement that we've reached together is a win-win, and it is in tune with public opinion in the UK.”

The package includes an agreement to simplify trade in food and agricultural products, alongside a new youth mobility scheme and Britain's return to the Erasmus student exchange programme.

The deal would bring “easier trade and lower costs” for businesses, said the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We have a stake in each other's success,” she added. “Our responsibility is to turn that closeness into common strength and common prosperity.”

Red tape removed

Since Britain fully left the single market in 2021, businesses have been burdened with extra red tape, killing off many exports to the EU, which is the UK’s biggest trading partner.

Mr Burnham gave the example of British salmon exports that currently cost up to £1,400 to export per single shipment – those overheads will now be substantially reduced.

Major British retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, the Co-op, Lidl, Asda and Tesco, have also welcomed the deal, as did the National Farmers' Union, which has seen EU exports fall by more than a third since the 2016 referendum.

“We can do something to turn that around, and we will do that,” Mr Burnham said.

Lorries at the port of Dover. AFP Show caption: Lorries at the port of Dover. AFP

Youth boost

The deal also restores opportunities for younger people on both sides of the Channel with a new youth experience scheme allowing up to 100,000 young people from each side to spend up to three years in the other country to work, study, volunteer or travel.

“We will see Erasmus British students in the European Union, and I can only say this is wonderful because we missed them so much,” Ms Von der Leyen said at the press conference.

Mr Burnham added that Brexit had taken opportunities away from younger generations. “For young people out there who are wondering how this deal today affects them and their lives, I would say this deal is for you,” he said. “This deal really is about lifting your life chances.”

Erasmus students at a rally in Italy. EPA Show caption: Erasmus students at a rally in Italy. EPA

Illegal migration was also addressed with a new “dialogue” covering Channel crossings alongside intelligence and data-sharing to disrupt people-smuggling gangs.

The two sides agreed to deepen co-operation on defence capabilities, military mobility and protection of critical infrastructure, while opening the way for British participation in EU civilian security and defence missions.

“A strong partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom is a strategic investment in Europe's security, but it is also an investment in our shared prosperity, in innovation, competitiveness and resilience,” Ms Von der Leyen said.

Will UK rejoin?

Mr Burnham insisted the agreement did not represent a return to the EU single market or customs union, something that would have gone against the Labour Party’s 2024 manifesto, but those policies could well change in a future election manifesto.

The deal signals the start of a wider debate about Britain's long-term relationship with Europe. Mr Burnham raised his 10-year plan for Britain, due to be published next month, that would set out ambitions for economic growth and closer ties with Europe.

A pro-EU placard in Westminster. Reuters Show caption: A pro-EU placard in Westminster. Reuters

“The British people will be the boss of what happens next,” he said. “We will not be running ahead of public opinion.”

Ms Von der Leyen was also forthright in welcoming closer relations, although there was no mention as yet of Britain fully rejoining the EU. “We are open for brainstorming, and we welcome this brainstorming,” she said.

Mr Burnham said the agreement draws a line under a “decade of division” and will allow Britons to “look forward now to a better, more hopeful decade ahead of us”.