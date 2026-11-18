From Iran to Ukraine, Europeans are struggling to get a seat at the table of international negotiations.

Critics say Europe is permanently inaudible on crises that directly affect its security and energy supplies, with more aides than principal players at the highest international talks.

In France, one man has made it a central issue as he tests the waters for a presidential campaign: Dominique de Villepin, 72, the man made famous across the Arab world for his 2003 anti-war speech at the UN before the US invasion of Iraq.

Speaking to The National at his Paris office, the former French prime minister said Europeans need to regain the confidence they have lost to play a role that matters in world diplomacy.

Presidential race

“We are countries that used to have an importance in the world, and we need to go back to this responsibility,” he said. “We need to go back to this moment of history where we can influence the evolution of the world community.

“Whenever you talk about AI, whenever you talk about commercial issues, whenever you talk about technology, whenever you talk about sovereignty – it has two faces. One is national; the other one is international.”

Dominique de Villepin addressing the UN Security Council in February 2003, warning that war against Iraq would cause long-term devastation. Reuters Show caption: Dominique de Villepin addressing the UN Security Council in …

Mr de Villepin has not officially announced his candidacy but is expected to clarify his position on Friday. He has described his La France Humaniste movement as “neither left nor right”, with its aim to unite voters around social justice.

In October, he said he had yet to rally the 500 mayors' endorsements required to run for president. In 2012, he had hope to run, but fell short by about 30 endorsements.

While major party leaders such as far-right politician Marine Le Pen or her far-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon can rely on their networks to secure the mayors' backing, it can be an uphill battle for independent candidates like Mr de Villepin. Other independents include five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner, who made a surprise announcement last week that he would be joining the race.

Few have focused on world crises like Mr de Villepin. The Iran war has fuelled high energy prices across Europe, triggering cost-of-living protests that have taken a violent turn in France. The Ukraine-Russia war has prompted leaders to encourage their young people to join the military out of fear of an all-out war with Russia in the coming years.

Yet, five months before the crucial presidential election, foreign affairs are far from a priority for most French voters, with economic and social issues topping their concerns, recent polls show.

Europe needs to stop navel-gazing and take the lead instead of enduring the consequences of decisions made by others, Mr de Villepin believes. “We've been too concerned about our own difficulties in Europe,” he told The National.

The continent remains unable to wean itself off the need to seek US approval for big decisions, he says, while it should instead build stronger bridges with the Global South.

Lost confidence

Mr de Villepin was prime minister of France from 2005 to 2007 under president Jacques Chirac and was previously interior minister. Mr Chirac – his mentor – was the founder of the right-wing political party Rassemblement pour la Republique, which claimed to be the heir of Second World War hero Charles de Gaulle's politics.

He has espoused De Gaulle's vision of France as an independent political power, rather than a satellite of the US. Mr de Villepin's anti-war speech to the UN came a year after he was appointed as foreign minister.

“What saddens me is that most European foreign ministries cannot even conceive of the possibility of playing a role,” he said.

“Compared to my own era, it was unthinkable. Just imagine Jacques Chirac faced with a similar problem in the Gulf – it would be impossible for him not to envision what comes after the war.”

Mr de Villepin was French prime minister under president Jacques Chirac, right. Getty Images Show caption: Mr de Villepin was French prime minister under president Jac…

Led by France and the UK, Europe's main proposal on the Gulf crises has been a defensive maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz. But that can only be deployed once the US and Iran have struck a political decision to end the war.

Saying no

Nostalgia for an imagined better times, when life was simpler and Europe mattered, is a recurring theme in the presidential campaign.

On the wall of Mr de Villepin's office is a retro collage poster of Mr Chirac in sunglasses with one of his catchphrases, uttered in 1992 while visiting a remote farm in his stronghold in Correze: “It's far but it's beautiful.”

There is also a poster bearing the slogan “the power of saying no” above an image of Mr de Villepin and another reading “Villepin, my president” with a photo of him delivering his 2003 speech, during which he called for disarming Iraq via inspections, not a military intervention.

“Such an intervention could have incalculable consequences for the stability of this battered and fragile region; it would reinforce the sense of injustice, exacerbate tensions, and risk paving the way for further conflicts,” he said.

US claims that Iraq held weapons of mass destruction, largely used to justify the invasion, later proved to be false. The invasion led to a sectarian civil war in Iraq that killed hundreds of thousands, paving the way for the rise of ISIS. A decade later, the extremist group organised deadly attacks against civilians on European soil, including France.

'Adults in the room'

Unlike Ms Le Pen, a Eurosceptic who regularly invokes De Gaulle as a rallying figure despite her party historically fiercely opposing him, Mr de Villepin favours European sovereignty. His idea for a stronger Europe is to set up a European security council with five EU members to lead international diplomacy – led by France and Germany.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, invokes, like Mr de Villepin, the heritage of Charles de Gaulle. AFP Show caption: Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, invokes, lik…

Having a European security council would help the continent make proposals on the Gulf war and tackle the root of the crisis: Iran's nuclear programme, Mr de Villepin told The National. Europeans were part of nuclear talks with Iran before last year's US bombing campaign started, but have been sidelined by Washington.

“We should remember that in 2003, Germans, British and the French, we took the initiative of the first step of negotiating on the nuclear programme of Iran,” Mr de Villepin said. “We should trust ourselves more and believe that our mission, our duty today, is to be back, and be the adults in the room, and not stay on the side and wait and see.”

So far, however, it is Ms Le Pen's vision of the world that appears to be the most popular in France. Polls show she would receive more than 30 per cent of the vote if the elections were held tomorrow, and that she would easily win.