Sweden's left bloc wins power after divisive election

Sweden's Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson has regained power after a close general election fought largely on migration issues.

The ​centre-left opposition ​parties ​won 176 ⁠seats in ​parliament while the ruling right-wing ⁠bloc secured 173 seats, the country's election authority said ⁠on Thursday. The ​counting ⁠of ballots has now ‌ended.

Ms Andersson is making a comeback as prime minister after four years in opposition.

Sweden Democrats supporters watch results come in in Stockholm on September 13. Reuters Show caption: Sweden Democrats supporters watch results come in in Stockho…

Prime Minister Ulf ⁠Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates Party has not yet commented on the ​final result. He had governed with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a hard-right party.

Critics of the outgoing government's immigration policies – which include incentives and penalties that pressure migrants either to conform to Swedish cultural norms or leave the country – had rallied behind the winning left-wing bloc.

During the campaign, Mr Kristersson had upped the stakes by issuing an invitation to the far-right party to take ministerial seats if he won.

The outgoing government trailed in opinion polls throughout its four years in office but had been catching up in the last weeks of campaigning, while Ms Andersson and her Social Democrats lost ground.

Ms Andersson's bloc is split over issues such as migration – with the party leader favouring a more restrictive line than some of her left-wing partners – and a tax on billionaires and construction of new nuclear reactors.

Her budget plans may also struggle to find support given that the Left Party – Sweden's former Communist Party – and the Centre Party, which favours free-market policies, do not see eye-to-eye on many economic issues.