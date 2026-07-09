EU to express solidarity with Gulf states at high-level meeting in Brussels

The European Union is to offer solidarity with Gulf states caught in up the US-Iran war at a high-level meeting in Brussels on Monday, an European Commission representative has said.

Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign affairs and security policy chief, will chair the EU-GCC High Level Forum on Regional Security and Co-operation, to be attended by Gulf ministers.

High on the agenda at the third EU-GCC forum will be Iran's latest attacks on Gulf states, which picked up this week after the US carried out a new round of strikes on Iranian targets.

The latest escalation between the US and Iran has threatened to engulf the entire region, as Iran on Thursday broadened its ballistic missile strikes by targeting a Jordanian airbase.

“Discussions will also focus on ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and a sustainable arrangement for regional peace and stability,” said EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

The third EU-Gulf Co-operation Council High Level Forum will begin in Brussels on Monday, July 13. Photo: European Union Info

European heads of state and EU institutional leaders, including European Council and Commission presidents Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, have multiplied visits and calls with the Gulf since it came under Iranian attack in March.

'Regional stability'

This demonstrates “a show of solidarity and how committed we [the EU] are, and how unwavering our commitment is in terms of regional stability and regional security,” Mr El Anouni said.

European leaders have been sidelined by the US and Israel in regional diplomatic talks but want to be part of discussions on the new regional security architecture that will emerge from the US-Iran conflict.

Questions were raised about broader US-Iran peace talks after US President Donald Trump said an interim agreement signed last month was “over”.

Announced on June 17, the memorandum of understanding gave a 60-day window for shipping to resume through the strait toll-free before negotiations began in earnest over Iran's nuclear programme.

Having played a key role a decade ago in reaching a now-defunct nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the EU has offered its expertise in finding a solution to bring an end to Iran's nuclear programme.

The bloc also has a defensive naval mission deployed in the Red Sea named Aspides, which could complement a UK-French-led international defensive naval mission in Hormuz, yet to be deployed.

France, the UK and Oman have agreed for the mission to be stationed in Omani waters to protect commercial ships transiting the area. But the latest hostilities, which have involved Iranian attacks in Omani waters, could represent a new obstacle to its deployment. A political contact group of about 30 countries that is part of the broader naval mission is expected to meet next week.

'Voluntary arrangements'

Speaking on Thursday to the London-headquartered International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Oman reiterated its commitment to freedom of navigation and international law to secure the free flow of international trade.

Its position is complicated by its littoral relations with Iran, which wants to impose shipping fees. The two countries lie facing each other across the strait. Any future understandings with Iran should be in compliance with the law.

Omani national authorities have dealt with 17 incidents and the evacuation of more than 300 seafarers throughout the Iran war, an Omani delegation said.

At the same time, Muscat is open to “exploring voluntary arrangements relating to navigational support services that could further enhance maritime safety and security”.

“Such arrangements could draw upon international best practices and successful experiences in other strategically important maritime corridors,” a statement read.

Oman is understood to be pushing for a system resembling one shared by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the Strait of Malacca. They charge vessels for any navigation and security services that are needed with a fund that collects voluntary contributions for safe navigation. Oman said it recognised the central role of the IMO as the responsible international body.

Hamish Falconer, the UK’s Middle East minister, says the UK stands with Oman. Photo: The Middle East Association Info

Neither Iran nor Oman – nor any other country – has requested a modification to the Traffic Separation Scheme, a maritime traffic management system run by the IMO.

Western nations, including European ones, are adamantly opposed to tariffs and have yet to comment publicly on Oman's push for alternatives.

However, support has been strong for Oman, including in London. “The UK stands with Oman, with its sovereignty over its own territorial waters, and for the principle and the law of freedom of navigation, both in the Strait [of Hormuz] and across the world,” said Hamish Falconer, the UK’s Middle East minister, revealing he had held phone calls with the Gulf nations affected. “We stand with our partners in calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.”

Richard Hermer, the UK’s Attorney General, told a Chatham House conference in London that the violations of international law, including those of the sea, would not make any nations of the Arabian Gulf better off. Those that have waged war have been damaged, he said. “No one can argue that any of the major antagonists to the current Gulf conflict are able to say that they are emerging stronger, richer, or with their global reputations enhanced,” he said.