France and Syria begin return of Assad-era confiscated assets

France and Syria have started the process of returning €51 million ($58 million) in assets confiscated from former vice president Rifaat Al Assad, the Elysee announced on Tuesday, during French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to Damascus.

The funds, which were confiscated by French courts, will help finance development projects that will benefit the Syrian population, according to the readout of an agreement seen by The National.

Rifaat Al Assad was sentenced to jail in France in 2022 for embezzling Syrian state funds and using them to build a property empire across Europe. His assets in the country have been estimated as worth €90 million ($106 million).

The agreement is one of many signed between France and Syria during President Macron's historic trip to Damascus.

The two countries on Tuesday established a comprehensive framework for co-operation to support the reconstruction of Syria, strengthen its security and its return to prosperity through bilateral co-operation in the economic, cultural and heritage, educational, security and justice fields.

France will continue to support Syria and its pursuit of prosperity, said President Macron on Tuesday, hours after explosions were heard in Damascus as he was on his way to meet Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara.

The explosions, which left 18 people injured, took place near the hotel where Mr Macron was staying. They underscore the country's fragile security situation amid French demands for a more inclusive Syria.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara attend a ceremony to sign agreements between France and Syria in Damascus, Syria, July 7, 2026. EPA Info

Mr Macron did not hear the blasts and met the Syrian President shortly after the attack took place, Elysee Palace confirmed.

Speaking at the People's Palace in Damascus after meeting his Syrian counterpart, Mr Macron said: "We stood by the Syrian people when they sought unity and freedom, and we never wavered from that path. We remained steadfast to the very end and were among the first to reopen ties when the time came to do so at the dawn of this new era."

Paris has "always championed the interests of the Syrian people - supporting their unity and today, their desire to regain prosperity," Mr Macron continued, adding: "That is where France, along with the companies and investors present here, will continue to stand".

Mr Macron ​is the first western leader ⁠to visit post-civil war Syria ⁠since Bashar Al Assad's regime was toppled 18 months ago. The French leader is holding political and business talks with Mr Al Shara, focused on Syria's stability, recovery and diversity.