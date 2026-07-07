Explosions hit Damascus during Macron visit

Two explosions were heard in the Syrian capital on Tuesday near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying, security sources told Reuters.

Smoke was seen rising as Mr Macron concluded a two-day visit to Syria, where he is meeting Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara.

Eyewitness footage showed smoke rising in central Damascus. Roads were sealed off and security measures were implemented after the blast.

Mr Macron was visiting President Al Shara at the People's Palace around the time of the attack. He was seen with the Syrian president just after the attack took place.

A Syrian security source told The National that the French president was not near the explosion.

France's President Emmanuel Macron at the People's Palace in Damascus minutes after an explosion hit the Syrian capital. Reuters Info

The blasts came days after 10 were killed in a suspected terrorist attack.

Mr Macron ​is first ​major ‌EU leader ⁠to visit Damascus ⁠since Syrian President Bashar Al Assad was toppled 18 months ago.

This is a developing story...