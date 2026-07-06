Macron arrives in Damascus on historic Syria trip

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Damascus on Monday on the first visit by a western leader to post-civil war Syria, where he will set out his “demands” for an inclusive state.

As well as holding talks with Syria's rebel commander-turned-President Ahmad Al Shara, Mr Macron is expected to meet “Syrians of all origins” in a message to authorities in Damascus who have struggled to contain sectarian strife since the fall of Bashar Al Assad in 2024.

"I have come to express France’s commitment to the Syrian people," Mr Macron said after landing at Damascus International Airport. "For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbours. Together, let us open a new chapter of stability and peace."

While encouraging new business ties between France and Syria, Mr Macron is also expected to warn that Mr Al Shara's government must deliver justice for Assad-era crimes and avoid interference in neighbouring Lebanon.

The French leader will be “making demands to the new authorities, which are expected to conform themselves to the people’s aspirations and adopt a responsible attitude of partnership towards Europe, and the world, in the interest of reconstruction and reunification of Syria”, an adviser to Mr Macron said.

“The President will listen to all. He will meet Syrians of all origins. He will show his respect in a clear framework, that of the unity of Syria, in the respect of its ethnic, religious and political components. It’s a challenge for Syria.”

The last western leader to visit Damascus before the civil war was French president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008. The US and Europe largely broke off relations after the anti-Assad uprising in 2011 that spiralled into civil war.

Since leading the rebel offensive that ended Assad rule in 2024, Mr Al Shara has positioned Syria as open for investment and a foreign policy partner to the West. Mr Macron is travelling with a French business delegation.

But the first year and a half of Mr Al Shara's rule has also been punctuated by violence, often involving Syria's Druze, Alawite and Kurdish minorities. Only days ago, a cafe bombing in Damascus killed 10 people.

“Crimes that happened before and after the fall of the Assad regime must be investigated,” the Macron adviser said. “This work has been lacking in certain of Syria’s neighbouring countries with grave consequences”.

Mr Al Shara travelled to France on his first official visit to a western country in May 2025. An exemption had to be made as the Syrian leader was still sanctioned at the time as a former militant leader.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the first western leader to visit post-civil war Syria. EPA Info

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Syria in April. Mr Al Shara has also struck up a friendly relationship with US President Donald Trump and persuaded Washington that American troops are no longer needed in Syria to fight extremists.

Mr Trump has gone as far as suggesting that Syria could do a better job than Israel of keeping Hezbollah at bay in Lebanon – but diplomats in the Middle East have shown little appetite for the idea.

The Macron adviser said France expects Syria to “hold the border” with Lebanon but avoid wider interference in a country once occupied by Syrian troops.

“There is heavy history between Syrian authorities, Hezbollah and militias that fought for Assad. This cannot justify Syrian interference in Lebanese affairs that are already very complicated,” they said.

Damascus and the rest of Syria are gradually recovering from 13 years of civil war. Reuters Info

A day before Mr Macron arrived, Syrian authorities announced the opening session of the country's new parliament had been postponed. One member of parliament told The National they were not given a reason for the postponement, although reports suggested it was linked to the French visit.

The formation of a new parliament is seen as a key step in Syria's transition from decades of autocratic rule by the Assad family. Mr Al Shara appointed one third of the 220-member parliament last week, while the rest were elected in October by 6,000 people chosen by the authorities. Most of the MPs are from Syria's Sunni majority.

Mr Al Shara and Mr Macron are expected to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and opportunities for co-operation across a range of sectors, state news agency Sana said.