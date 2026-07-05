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French President Emmanuel Macron, with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad Al Shara at the Elysee Palace in Paris, in May 2025. The two leaders are due to meet again, this time in Damascus. EPA
French President Emmanuel Macron, with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad Al Shara at the Elysee Palace in Paris, in May 2025. The two leaders are due to meet again, this time in Damascus. EPA
French President Emmanuel Macron, with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad Al Shara at the Elysee Palace in Paris, in May 2025. The two leaders are due to meet again, this time in Damascus. EPA
French President Emmanuel Macron, with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad Al Shara at the Elysee Palace in Paris, in May 2025. The two leaders are due to meet again, this time in Damascus. EPA

Emmanuel Macron set to visit Damascus to boost ties with Syria

No date yet given for visit by French President

The National

July 05, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Syria to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, economic co-operation and regional developments, Syrian media reported on Sunday.

No date has been given for the visit but, citing the presidency's media office, state news agency Sana said Mr Macron would be accompanied by a delegation of investors and representatives of French companies, reflecting both countries' intention of expanding economic co-operation alongside political dialogue.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara and Mr Macron are expected to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and opportunities for co-operation across a range of sectors.

The Syrian presidency said the visit will be part of continuing political consultations between Damascus and Paris to expand co-operation and co-ordination on issues of mutual interest.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani and his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, held a phone call on Saturday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations, Sana reported.

Mr Al Shara visited Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris in May last year. During that meeting, Mr Macron reaffirmed France’s support for a new Syria that is free, stable, pluralistic, sovereign and respectful of all components of Syrian society, the French President's office said.

Updated: July 05, 2026, 2:14 PM
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