Death toll in Damascus terrorist attack rises to nine

Syria has described the bomb blast at ​a ​cafe near Damascus's main courthouse on Thursday afternoon as a "terrorist" act, after the attack killed nine people and ⁠injured more than 20.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the explosion took place at 3pm local time "around 70 metres west of the Palace of Justice", referring to the courthouse. The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that weighed about 1kg and contained "metal shrapnel", leading to casualties and significant material damage, the ministry said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. An investigation is under way to identify those responsible, it added.

The incident drew condemnation and concern from the international community. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, extended condolences to the families of the victims and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Kuwait condemned the attack and said it stands firm against "violence, terrorism and criminal acts". The new head of the Arab League, Nabil Fahmy, also issued a statement to express the body's support for Syria's fight against extremism.

The country is seeking to recover from a 14-year civil war that ended with the removal of former president Bashar Al Assad in December 2024, with Ahmad Al Shara taking power. Attacks in Damascus have been relatively rare since then. A car bomb killed one Syrian soldier and injured at least 23 people outside ​a Defence Ministry building in May.

A church bombing blamed on ISIS killed 25 people in June last year in one of Syria's worst attacks since the end of the civil war. ISIS declared war on Mr Al Shara's government in February, calling it illegitimate because of its links with Turkey and the US.

The cafe bombing is a setback to Syria's government as it tries to portray an air of stability. In recent days, the country has filled its first parliament since Mr Al Shara became President, announced plans for an air travel revival and signalled it will not enter a new conflict in Lebanon.

The US military – once stationed in Syria to fight against ISIS – left its last base in the country in April, with Mr Al Shara offering assurances that he can keep extremism at bay.