EU proposes Aspides naval mission takes ‘primary role’ in clearing Strait of Hormuz of mines

The EU's diplomatic ​service ​has ​proposed that the ⁠bloc's Aspides naval mission ⁠take “the primary role” ​in clearing mines in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz “when conditions allow” as Europe’s contribution to a Franco-British-led initiative, according to ⁠a document seen by Reuters.

In a note ​dated May 26, the European ​External ⁠Action ‌Service wrote that “the situation requires the union to provide a meaningful contribution” to an ad hoc coalition led by France and the UK “to be materialised once conditions allow and separated from the belligerents”.

“It is proposed that, when conditions allow, Aspides be tasked with undertaking ​the primary role ‌in mine clearance ⁠in the Strait ​of Hormuz as the ​EU’s ‌contribution to the FR-UK ad hoc ⁠coalition’s efforts,” it wrote in ⁠the note, which was circulated to EU member countries.

Speaking last month, EU foreign affairs minister Kaja Kallas said that expanding Aspides' activities to the strait only requires a change of operational plan. “Closure of the world's most important shipping lane is untenable,” she said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called on the Hormuz Strait to be reopened. AFP Info

But changing the Aspides mission’s mandate would require unanimity, and ​it remains unclear if the EU’s 27 member countries would back such a change.

Based in Greece, Aspides began in February 2024 to defend commercial shipping from Houthi attacks. EU states most involved in sending frigates to Aspides are Greece, Italy, and France. France last month sent its aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, to the Red Sea.

The UK and France in April co-launched an international coalition of more than 40 states to help secure the strait once security conditions allow. The mission would be strictly defensive.

Britain has also positioned itself as a potential contributor to demining in the strait. On Monday, the Royal Navy said it had tested a new mine disposal system and that it was ready to be used in Hormuz.

Agencies contributed to this report