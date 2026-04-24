Nuclear experts needed at talks to avoid 'more dangerous Iran', says EU’s Kaja Kallas

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas called for nuclear experts to take part in future talks between the US and Tehran, or the world "will end up with a more dangerous Iran".

Referring to Europe's technical expertise in conducting a nuclear deal struck with Iran more than a decade ago, Ms Kallas said a broad agreement should include measures to curb Iran's missile programme, as well as its support for regional proxies and hybrid activities in Europe.

"If the talks are only about the nuclear and there are no nuclear experts around the table, then we will end up with an agreement that is weaker than the JCPOA was and the problems in the region ... are not addressed," Ms Kallas said, referring to the 2015 deal between global powers and Iran.

She made the comments as she arrived at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Cyprus. Europe is ready to "help in the negotiations" between the US and Iran, she added. "We have to be very vocal together with the regional actors that all these concerns need to be addressed."

EU leaders have invited officials from Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt and GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi to discuss the situation in the region.

US Vice President JD Vance took part in talks with Iran this month. Reuters Info

Ms Kallas was not criticising the US-Iran talks in Islamabad, sources told The National, but referred to future discussions. Ms Kallas's predecessor, Federica Mogherini, played a central role in the 2015 nuclear deal, which fell apart after the US withdrew in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term.

EU expertise

Since Ms Kallas took office in late 2024, the EU has taken part in joint efforts with France, Germany and the UK to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran. But Europe has had no role in US-Iran talks in the past year.

The latest talks in Pakistan failed to yield a breakthrough, with reports suggesting that US negotiators, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, lacked the technical expertise to lead negotiations with Iran on its nuclear programme.

One of Mr Trump's stated goals when he began war with Iran in February was to end its nuclear programme. Negotiations are now led by Vice President JD Vance, who was initially opposed to the conflict. This month, Mr Vance departed Islamabad after 21 hours of talks, blaming the breakdown on Iran. Iranian diplomats said the US needed to do more to gain their trust.

Federica Mogherini played a central role in the now defunct 2015 nuclear deal. Reuters Info

Ms Mogherini was critical of the talks, posting on X that "it took us 12 years and an immense amount of technical work, anyone seriously thought an agreement could be reached in 21 hours?"

It remains unclear whether a second round of talks in Islamabad will take place. Security personnel continued to block roads leading to the hotel where talks took place on April 11 to 12.

A Pakistani source told The National in Islamabad that the country's military, which is leading the mediation effort, was still engaged with both sides on Friday morning, pushing for further talks.

Lebanon support

Europe appears to also be seeking a stronger role in Lebanon, despite France, the EU state most involved in Lebanon, being pushed out of peace talks in Washington. The bloc is looking into setting up its own mission to replace the UN in southern Lebanon, Ms Kallas said.

The UN interim force in Lebanon, Unifil, is scheduled to start withdrawing on December 31 after nearly five decades in the country, following a US veto at the UN Security Council last year.

It has been operating under increasingly difficult conditions and sustained several casualties in the past weeks through the renewed war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Pakistani security personnel block a road leading to the hotel in Islamabad where talks took place on April 11 to 12. Reuters Info

Israel has set up what it calls a buffer zone several kilometres into Lebanese territory by destroying infrastructure in the area. “We know the Unifil mission is ending and it’s clear the Lebanese armed forces need more help to disarm Hezbollah and have control over the country,” Ms Kallas said.

“We have been discussing with foreign ministers, as well as with defence ministers, whether we are able to put our own mission together when Unifil ends, but not with the same mandate."

A deeper European engagement in the region has been encouraged by Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who is planning a trip to the Gulf next week, said leaders discussed the topic during a working dinner on Thursday.

"It was clear from last night's discussion that we need to do much more to enhance our co-operation with the countries of the region, to elevate our co-operation in a strategic manner," he said. "As I mentioned last night, it is not possible to achieve de-escalation in the region without the active participation of the European Union."

As examples, Mr Christodoulides said the EU should do with Lebanon and Syria what it has done with Egypt and Jordan – an apparent reference to separate strategic and comprehensive partnerships signed with the EU since 2024.

Israel has demolished infrastructure in southern Lebanon to create what it calls a 'security zone'. Reuters Info

The European Commission this week proposed a full resumption of relations with Syria. The bloc had cut diplomatic ties with the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad, which was toppled 16 months ago after 14 years of civil war.

Mr Christodoulides's views were echoed by a number of leaders, including Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. "We need to work with them [Middle Eastern states] to de-escalate the tensions in the region, to improve humanitarian aid and to build longer lasting partnerships between the EU and these countries," he said.