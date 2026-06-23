Belgium issues one-day visas to Taliban delegation for EU meeting

Belgium ​has ​issued ⁠five visas to the Taliban to enable their ​delegation to attend ⁠an EU meeting on migration in Brussels, ⁠the Foreign ​Ministry said.

"These are visas with limited territorial validity and limited duration: only for Belgium ... and only for a single day," a representative for the Belgian ministry said ⁠in ​a statement. The exact ⁠date of the ⁠visit will not be announced for security reasons, they added.

European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert said last month that the EU body sent an invitation to Afghan authorities to inquire about their availability for a technical meeting in Brussels. The aim is to discuss the return of Afghan citizens living illegally in Europe, particularly those who represent a security threat.

The EU has criticised the Taliban's rights record and particularly their treatment of women. AFP Info

The meeting is to come after a first technical meeting took place in January in Afghanistan, Mr Lammert said. In October, 20 EU states and Schengen countries asked the commission, the executive arm of the EU, to co-ordinate such talks.

The bloc does not formally recognise the Taliban and has criticised their human rights record, particularly their treatment of women in Afghanistan.

Asked whether the invitation to Brussels would legitimise the Taliban government, Mr Lammert stressed that the commission was mandated by the European Council, which comprises representatives of EU states, to maintain "operational engagement with de facto authorities in Afghanistan".

"This does not by any means constitute a recognition," he said. "The EU maintains a presence on the ground to facilitate contacts, monitor the situation, assist EU member states and to continue to provide support for the benefit of Afghan people."

Agencies contributed to this report