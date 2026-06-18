Israeli Foreign Minister severs contact with EU foreign policy chief

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday that he was cutting contact with EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, accusing her of bias against Israel and demanding that she retract remarks attributed to her comparing Israel with apartheid-era South Africa.

Mr Saar said Ms Kallas had acted “obsessively and with blatant unfairness” towards Israel. He recalled reports that suggested that she had compared Israel to South Africa's former apartheid regime during a recent visit to Mexico.

The Israeli minister said European politicians had condemned the alleged remarks and criticised Ms Kallas for not issuing a denial, clarification or response.

“I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms Kallas until she retracts” the remarks, Mr Saar said.

Mr Saar also shared social media posts that referred to a June 12 report by European news site Euractiv, which quoted officials and diplomats as saying that Ms Kallas had compared Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza to South Africa's system of legally enforced racial segregation.

In response, Ms ​Kallas ⁠said the EU ⁠remains committed to a constructive relationship with Israel. “I value our dialogue and engagement, and I'm open to continue in that spirit, respectfully ​and ‌constructively,” she wrote on social media.

Ms Kallas added that the ​EU also remained committed ​to ‌the two-state solution, ⁠and reaffirmed the bloc's condemnation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The EU has criticised Israel's expansion of settlements in the territory, widely viewed as illegal under international law ​and an obstacle to the establishment of a ⁠Palestinian state.

In May, the bloc imposed ​sanctions on three people and four entities it ​held responsible for “serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the ⁠West Bank”. Mr Saar voiced strong opposition to the decision.

The EU has also criticised Israel's conduct in Gaza while reaffirming its right to defend itself. But the bloc's 27 member states are divided, with ​some highly critical of Israel and others maintaining close ties.