High hopes of long-term binding security commitments for Ukraine at Paris meeting

Ukraine hoped for long-term security commitments at a meeting on Tuesday with dozens of European leaders hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were scheduled to attend the Paris talks in person for the first time, signalling US willingness to engage with European demands to protect Ukrainian sovereignty.

Diplomatic activity on Ukraine peace talks has intensified in the past months, with the US holding separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators but generally sidelining European states.

“It is really important that European countries take part in talks on a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine,” wrote Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on X as he landed in Paris. “After all, these discussions are also about the future of European security as a whole.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz participate in the 'coalition of the willing' summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris on January 6. Reuters

The so-called “coalition of the willing”, a group of 35 states that support Ukraine, will agree that security guarantees ​must include binding commitments to support Kyiv in the case ‌of future armed attack by Russia, a draft statement seen by Reuters said.

“These commitments ​may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions,” said the draft, which must be approved by leaders.

Before the talks, an adviser to Mr Macron said: “We have now converged on the operational modalities of these security guarantees.” He added that they would make public solely “what military secrecy allows us to say”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the meeting in the French capital as part ⁠of broader efforts to put together a common Ukrainian, European and US position that ​could then be taken to Russia.

“We are preparing important political steps,” Mr Zelenskyy said ‌on X as he arrived in France.

“Diplomacy and real assistance must go hand in hand. Russia does not stop its strikes against our country, and right now we need to bolster air defence to protect our people, our communities, and critical infrastructure.”

Speaking last week, the Ukrainian leader said he had asked US President Donald Trump ‍to provide security guarantees for up to 50 years, but that 15 years had been agreed.

Kyiv has long said it cannot be safe without guarantees that are comparable to the Nato alliance's mutual defence agreement, to deter Russia from attacking again. Moscow wants any peace deal to exclude Ukraine from military alliances.

The main sticking point are Russian demands for Ukraine to surrender its fortress belt in the Donbas, an area that his military has been unable to capture. Mr Zelenskyy’s counterproposal has been for a demilitarised zone, with both sides withdrawing from the line of contact.

Hanging over the Paris meeting are European worries over US threats to invade Greenland. Europeans have reacted cautiously in an effort to keep the US administration on their side on Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Reuters

Mr Macron and Mr Zelenskyy were holding one-on-one talks before meeting other allies later. Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald ‌Trump's special envoy, and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrive at the Elysee. EPA

Mr Macron with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. Reuters

French Republican Guards on the snow-covered courtyard of the Elysee. AFP

“Greenland belongs to its people,” leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK and Denmark said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

Security in the Arctic region must be achieved “in conjunction with Nato allies including the US, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders.”

