Dutch court quashes bid to ban arms sales to Israel over war in Gaza

A Dutch court has thrown out a case brought by pro-Palestinian activists seeking to force the Netherlands to halt trade and weapons exports to Israel over the war in Gaza.

A group of 10 NGOs had accused the Dutch state of doing too little to prevent what they described as "genocide" in Gaza with a "clearly unlawful" foreign policy towards Israel. They urged judges to impose a blanket ban on weapons exports to Israel, a ban on exporting military dogs and a ban on trading in occupied territories.

The Appeals Court in The Hague dismissed all the grounds for appeal made by the organisations and ordered them to pay legal costs. "While it is plausible that there is a risk of genocide and serious human rights violations, it is not, in principle, up to the court to prescribe to the state what measures must be taken to prevent this," said the court in a statement.

The court also noted that the Dutch state had already taken a number of measures. For example, authorities do not grant an export licence for military goods if there is a risk they will be deployed in Gaza, the court said.

During hearings, lawyers for the government had denied Dutch foreign policy towards Israel was unlawful and stressed authorities always reviewed on a case-by-case basis whether to grant export licences.

The Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel.

The Appeals Court in The Hague was originally scheduled to render its verdict on October 8 but judges decided to delay until a Supreme Court ruling in a similar case. In that verdict, the Supreme Court said it was up to the Dutch government to decide whether it would export parts used for Israeli F-35 fighter jets in Gaza.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Dutch government decided to keep in place its existing ban on shipping such parts. There has been increased scrutiny in the Netherlands on companies that export weapons parts to Israel, including the Dutch aerospace company Fokker.

Photos on Thursday showed that a banner reading "Shut Fokker down, stop supporting genocide" had been unfurled on the side of Fokker's headquarters in Papendrecht, south-western Netherland, during a demonstration.

The Gaza war has become increasingly unpopular in European countries that are traditionally allies of Israel. In September, a poll by Ipsos & IO found that 65 per cent of Dutch residents are against the war. The Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said in September that he planned to work on legislation to ban imports from the occupied Palestinian territories.

