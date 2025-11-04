Two French nationals transferred from Iranian prison to French embassy in Tehran

Iran has released two French nationals imprisoned for more than three years but they remain for now at the French embassy in Tehran, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.

"They are doing well," Mr Barrot told television network France 2, referring to Cecile Kohler, 41 and her partner Jacques Paris, 72. "They are obviously relieved, and they seem to be in good physical and mental health."

An Iranian Foreign ministry representative said the two had been released on bail, Reuters reported.

Mr Barrot was speaking shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “huge relief” at the release of the two.

“I welcome that first step,” Mr Macron said, adding that dialogue with Iranian authorities is continuing to allow them to return to France “as soon as possible".

There was no further information on their date of return to France or the conditions of their release.

A doctor and a Foreign Ministry official were sent from Paris to Tehran to assist them, Mr Barrot said.

"They are safe at the embassy and we will not relent in our efforts to secure their final release and their return to France," he said.

Asked whether their release indicated an improvement in French-Iranian relations, Mr Barrot said he had called Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, to "commend the gesture" made by Iran.

Relations between the two countries have been historically fraught but worsened with the arrest of Ms Kohler and Mr Paris in May 2022 while visiting Iran.

France had denounced their detention as “unjustified and unfounded", and has described them as "state hostages" living in conditions "akin to torture".

There was fear for their safety when Israel in June bombed locations in Iran, including Evin Prison. French media has reported that the couple was temporarily transferred to a secret location.

The strikes on Evin Prison, which killed at least 80 people, have been described as unlawful by human rights organisations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris were safe in the French embassy in Tehran. Reuters

Ties between France and Iran further worsened after France, alongside the UK and Germany, activated a process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran in October.

Iranian media reported last month that a court had sentenced Ms Kohler and Mr Paris to decades in prison on spying charges.

Iran’s judiciary news agency Mizan said a revolutionary court in Tehran issued a preliminary verdict against two French citizens for “working for French intelligence” and “co-operating with Israel", without identifying them.

The semi-official Fars agency later identified them as Ms Kohler and Mr Paris, and said the court imposed cumulative terms totalling 63 years for various charges.

Iran, which has previously carried out exchanges of prisoners for Iranians held by the West, has previously said the couple could be freed as part of a swap deal with France, which would also see the release of Iranian Mahdieh Esfandiari.

Ms Esfandiari was arrested in France in February on charges of promoting terrorism on social media, according to French authorities.

She is to go on trial in Paris from January 13 but was last month released on bail by the French judicial authorities in a move welcomed by Tehran.

With additional reporting by AFP