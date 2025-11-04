German Foreign Minister backs expulsion of refugees to Syria

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has backtracked on comments made during a recent visit to Syria suggesting levels of destruction would discourage refugee return.
Adopting a harsher line on returns, Mr Wadephul said there was “no longer any reason” that about one million Syrians who sought refuge in Germany after the start of a civil war in 2011 should not return home.
“For those who refuse to return to their country, we can of course expel them,” he said after more dovish comments provoked controversy in Germany, where conservative politicians want Syrians to leave.
During his first visit to Syria last week, Mr Wadephul travelled to Harasta, a destroyed suburb north of Damascus. According to news website InfoMigrants, he compared the scenes of destruction that he witnessed following the Second World War. He said it was “barely possible for people to live here with dignity”.
Mr Wadephul also discussed the possible return of Syrian refugees with President Ahmad Al Shara. Mr Wadephul said it was “in the understandable interest of the Syrian government to create the conditions for as many Syrians as possible to return”.
However, this was currently “only possible to a very limited extent, because a great deal of infrastructure in this country has been destroyed”, he added. “Anyone who wants to return to Syria will be given a tearful send-off by us. But we will understand that perfectly well.”
His comments were criticised by Gunter Krings, the deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Parliament – the same political group to which Mr Wadephul belongs.
Now that the civil war is over, Syrians should return home, Mr Krings told German newspaper Bild. “After all, who is supposed to rebuild a destroyed country if not its own citizens?” he said.
Former president Bashar Al Assad was toppled last year by rebel groups that have relaunched diplomatic ties with the west and succeeded in removing international sanctions on Syria. But so far, less than 2,000 Syrians in Germany have decided to accept a voluntary return programme offered by the German government.
Many say they have little to return to after 14 years of civil war destroyed half of the country's infrastructure, according to the UN. Nine out of 10 Syrians live in poverty.
Initial hopes caused by the change in regime were dampened earlier this year after mass killings against religious minorities, often at the hands of groups affiliated with politicians in power.
But the presence of Syrians in Germany has become more controversial in recent years after highly publicised security incidents involving Syrians.
German police on Saturday arrested a man who was planning a terror attack inspired by the so-called Islamic State. In September, a Syrian man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing three people and injuring 10 others.
German government officials downplayed the controversy caused by Mr Wadephul's comments. “The German government is working on the rapid stabilisation of Syria. Only in this way can the conditions for the return of war refugees be created,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told Bild. That is also why Mr Wadephul has invited Mr Al Shara, whom he met in Damascus, to visit Berlin, on behalf of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Mr Kornelius said.
Company: Instabug
Founded: 2013
Based: Egypt, Cairo
Sector: IT
Employees: 100
Stage: Series A
Investors: Flat6Labs, Accel, Y Combinator and angel investors
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs
Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12
Power: 819hp
Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm
Price: From Dh1,700,000
Available: Now
Heather, the Totality
Matthew Weiner,
Canongate
MATCH INFO
Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg
Liverpool v Roma
When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
How to wear a kandura
Dos
- Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion
- Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know
- Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work
- Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester
Don’ts
- Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal
- Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying
The National Archives, Abu Dhabi
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en
Dubai World Cup factbox
Most wins by a trainer: Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor(9)
Most wins by a jockey: Jerry Bailey(4)
Most wins by an owner: Godolphin(9)
Most wins by a horse: Godolphin’s Thunder Snow(2)
Grand Slam Los Angeles results
Men:
56kg – Jorge Nakamura
62kg – Joao Gabriel de Sousa
69kg – Gianni Grippo
77kg – Caio Soares
85kg – Manuel Ribamar
94kg – Gustavo Batista
110kg – Erberth Santos
Women:
49kg – Mayssa Bastos
55kg – Nathalie Ribeiro
62kg – Gabrielle McComb
70kg – Thamara Silva
90kg – Gabrieli Pessanha
ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA
Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi
Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser
Rating: 4.5/5
BMW M5 specs
Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor
Power: 727hp
Torque: 1,000Nm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh650,000
GIANT REVIEW
Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan
Director: Athale
Rating: 4/5
The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS
Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225
Engine: 5.2-litre V10
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm
Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km
EPL's youngest
- Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
15 years, 181 days old
- Max Dowman (Arsenal)
15 years, 235 days old
- Jeremy Monga (Leicester)
15 years, 271 days old
- Harvey Elliott (Fulham)
16 years, 30 days old
- Matthew Briggs (Fulham)
16 years, 68 days old
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: HyperSpace
Started: 2020
Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Entertainment
Number of staff: 210
Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW
Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman
Director: Jesse Armstrong
Rating: 3.5/5
Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue?
- George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.
- Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.
- Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.
- Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.
Hunting park to luxury living
- Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name
- The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland
- Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds
Wicked
Director: Jon M Chu
Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey
Know your camel milk:
Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.
Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.
Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.
Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.