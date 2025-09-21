Netanyahu signals progress in Israel-Syria peace talks and potential deal with Damascus

Israel had made progress in talks with Syria that could lead to peace agreements with Damascus and Beirut, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Our victories against Hezbollah opened a window to unimaginable possibilities, that’s the possibility of peace with our neighbours to the north,” he said, according to a readout from his office.

“We’re conducting contacts and there has been certain progress with the Syrians, but that’s still a vision for the future.”

Mr Netanyahu is scheduled to hold a meeting this evening to discuss a developing security agreement with Syria, according to the office of one of the participants, who spoke with The Times of Israel on Saturday. The talks come as Damascus presses for an end to Israeli air strikes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops that have advanced into southern Syria.

Earlier this week, Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara said that negotiations with Israel to reach a security pact could bring results “in the coming days”.

He told reporters in Damascus the pact was a “necessity” and that it would need to respect Syria’s airspace and territorial unity, and be monitored by the UN.

Mr Al Shara said Israel had carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Syria and conducted more than 400 ground incursions since the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel offensive he led toppled former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad.

In a briefing with reporters ahead of his trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, Mr Al Shara confirmed that the US is mediating the continuing talks, but emphasised that Washington is not pressuring Syria to sign any agreement.

Mr Al Sharaa departed for the US, state media reported on Sunday, to address the UN General Assembly. This marks the first time since 1967 that a Syrian head of state or government will attend the General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani arrived in Washington on Thursday, marking the first visit by a Syrian foreign minister to the US capital in more than 25 years, according to state media.

