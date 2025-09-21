Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. EPA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. EPA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. EPA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. EPA

News

MENA

Netanyahu signals progress in Israel-Syria peace talks and potential deal with Damascus

Israeli leader told the cabinet the deal is still far off, as Syria's president heads to the UN General Assembly for the first time in 58 years

Hadya Al Alawi

September 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel had made progress in talks with Syria that could lead to peace agreements with Damascus and Beirut, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Our victories against Hezbollah opened a window to unimaginable possibilities, that’s the possibility of peace with our neighbours to the north,” he said, according to a readout from his office.

“We’re conducting contacts and there has been certain progress with the Syrians, but that’s still a vision for the future.”

Mr Netanyahu is scheduled to hold a meeting this evening to discuss a developing security agreement with Syria, according to the office of one of the participants, who spoke with The Times of Israel on Saturday. The talks come as Damascus presses for an end to Israeli air strikes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops that have advanced into southern Syria.

Earlier this week, Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara said that negotiations with Israel to reach a security pact could bring results “in the coming days”.

He told reporters in Damascus the pact was a “necessity” and that it would need to respect Syria’s airspace and territorial unity, and be monitored by the UN.

Mr Al Shara said Israel had carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Syria and conducted more than 400 ground incursions since the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel offensive he led toppled former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad.

In a briefing with reporters ahead of his trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, Mr Al Shara confirmed that the US is mediating the continuing talks, but emphasised that Washington is not pressuring Syria to sign any agreement.

Mr Al Sharaa departed for the US, state media reported on Sunday, to address the UN General Assembly. This marks the first time since 1967 that a Syrian head of state or government will attend the General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani arrived in Washington on Thursday, marking the first visit by a Syrian foreign minister to the US capital in more than 25 years, according to state media.

Our commentary on Brexit
While you're here
EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

You might also like
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Tomorrow 2021
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter

1. Dubai silk road

2.  A geo-economic map for Dubai

3. First virtual commercial city

4. A central education file for every citizen

5. A doctor to every citizen

6. Free economic and creative zones in universities

7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes

8. Co-operative companies in various sectors

­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

On Women's Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Transgender report
MATCH INFO

Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')
Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60')

Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

On Women's Day
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More coverage from the Future Forum
More from this story
While you're here
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Our commentary on Brexit
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency
More from Firas Maksad
While you're here
Our commentary on Brexit
While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Neighbourhood Watch
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
War and the virus
On Women's Day
E-cigarette report
The specs: 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Price, base: Dh1.2 million

Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 725hp @ 6,500pm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined:  12.3L / 100km (estimate)

Plastic tipping point
Whiile you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
More on Quran memorisation:
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Grand Slam Los Angeles results

Men:
56kg – Jorge Nakamura
62kg – Joao Gabriel de Sousa
69kg – Gianni Grippo
77kg – Caio Soares
85kg – Manuel Ribamar
94kg – Gustavo Batista
110kg – Erberth Santos

Women:
49kg – Mayssa Bastos
55kg – Nathalie Ribeiro
62kg – Gabrielle McComb
70kg – Thamara Silva
90kg – Gabrieli Pessanha

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

RESULT

Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2
Huddersfield: Otamendi (45' 1 og), van La Parra (red card 90' 6)
Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84')

Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

MATCH INFO

Liverpool v Manchester City, Sunday, 8.30pm UAE

EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

While you're here
THE%20JERSEYS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERed%20Jersey%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EGeneral%20Classification%2C%20sponsored%20by%20Fatima%20bint%20Mubarak%20Ladies%20Academy%3A%20Worn%20daily%2C%20starting%20from%20Stage%202%2C%20by%20the%20leader%20of%20the%20General%20Classification.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGreen%20Jersey%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EPoints%20Classification%2C%20sponsored%20by%20Bike%20Abu%20Dhabi%3A%20Worn%20daily%2C%20starting%20from%20Stage%202%2C%20by%20the%20fastest%20sprinter.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWhite%20Jersey%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EYoung%20Rider%20Classification%2C%20sponsored%20by%20Abu%20Dhabi%20360%3A%20Worn%20daily%2C%20starting%20from%20Stage%202%2C%20by%20the%20best%20young%20rider%20(U25).%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBlack%20Jersey%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EIntermediate%20Sprint%20Classification%2C%20sponsored%20by%20Experience%20Abu%20Dhabi%3A%20Worn%20daily%2C%20starting%20from%20Stage%202%2C%20by%20the%20rider%20who%20has%20gained%20most%20Intermediate%20sprint%20points.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from this package
Neighbourhood Watch
While you're here
STAY%2C%20DAUGHTER
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYasmin%20Azad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESwift%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Plastic tipping points
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
Transgender report
While you're here
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Transgender report
More on this story
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
COMPANY%20PROFILE%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
More on animal trafficking
Updated: September 21, 2025, 1:23 PM`
IsraelSyria