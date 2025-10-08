France triggers Israeli anger as it hosts Gaza 'day after' meeting with Arab and European states

France has triggered Israeli anger by organising a meeting with Arab and European ministers on Thursday in Paris on the "day after" in Gaza, as ceasefire talks continue in Egypt.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was initially scheduled to attend but reportedly cancelled his participation because of the government shutdown in the United States.

The aim of the meeting is to "work together to implement peace plans" and address "the main parameters of the day after" in Gaza, a French diplomatic source said. "These main parameters fall into three main areas: security, governance, and reconstruction. The aim is to specify the terms of collective engagement for each of these main areas."

Among those scheduled to attend are Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, the EU's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, as well as foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey.

French authorities have also co-ordinated with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, "but bringing them together around the same table is not yet possible at this stage," the French source said. Canada and Indonesia have also been invited.

Israeli blames French politics

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reacted angrily on Wednesday. He claimed the meeting had been "concocted behind Israel's back" and described it as "unnecessary and harmful".

"We view this as yet another attempt by President Macron to divert attention from his domestic problems at Israel’s expense," he said, as the French leader tries to salvage his government at home.

"The participants may of course discuss whatever topics they wish — but there will be no arrangements in Gaza formulated without Israel’s consent."

As momentum builds for a ceasefire, talks are to be held in Paris on how post-war Gaza should be managed. AP

French-Israeli relations are at an all-time low since France led an international effort to recognise Palestinian statehood by 11 states last month on the sideline of the UN General Assembly.

The French diplomat rejected the idea that France's political crisis weakened its diplomacy. "Despite the turbulence in our domestic political life, [Thursday's meeting] bears witness to the vigour of French diplomacy and its capacity to be a driving force in finding solutions to the main crises of our time," they said.

France is hoping to build on the momentum of ongoing ceasefire talks in Egypt, with optimism rising sharply on Wednesday that a deal may be within reach on a Gaza peace plan.

Participants at Thursday's meeting will discuss the international stabilisation force that is to be deployed in postwar Gaza, according to US President Donald Trump's peace plan unveiled last week.

This reflects the same idea as laid out in the French-led New York declaration for a two-state solution, adopted last month by 142 states, of a "temporary international stabilisation mission" under the aegis of the UN, the French source said.

At the meeting, talks will also touch on "the issue of disarming Hamas and the support that must be provided to the Palestinian security forces," they said. "On the reconstruction side, we will obviously discuss the issues of humanitarian aid and the multilateral framework for reconstruction."

French diplomats hope to build on meetings held in New York last month on the margin of the UN General Assembly between US, European and Arab officials about how security in post-war Gaza would be managed.

Speaking in Paris last week, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said it was important this peacekeeping force obtain a mandate from the UN Security Council. "The issue of law enforcement and public enforcing public order should be on the hands of the Palestinians," he said.