French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns after failed cabinet launch

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday amid a deepening political crisis prompted by the announcement of a new cabinet.

"Sebastien Lecornu submitted his government's resignation to the President of the Republic, who accepted it," the Elysee said.

His resignation was unexpected and unprecedented and marked another major deterioration of France's political crisis. French stocks dropped sharply, as did the euro, on news of the resignation.

The announcement came one day after Mr Lecornu unveiled his new cabinet, which saw key Middle East policy figures stay in the job, including Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati, whose job is to promote French expertise in international projects like AlUla in Saudi Arabia, also remained in post.

In total, 12 ministers were set to stay in the new cabinet, indicating that Mr Lecornu might have been vying for stability after more than a year of political turmoil.

Foreign policy is traditionally led in France by the president and it remains unlikely that Emmanuel Macron will deviate from his intention to remain involved in Middle East diplomacy.

However, conservative party leader Bruno Retailleau - who was to retain his position as Interior Minister - made a dramatic announcement on Sunday night, saying he would hold a party meeting on Monday because he was disappointed by the new cabinet.

On Monday, French commentators linked Mr Lecornu's resignation to Mr Retailleau's announcement, which was interpreted as a threat to pull out of the government.

Opposition party leaders are calling on Mr Macron to call for a new round of snap elections. The continuing instability is often described as the worst in the history of France's fifth Republic.

Mr Retailleau's post on X was largely interpreted as an attack against the other Bruno in the government - Bruno Le Maire. He was appointed Defence Minister, but was previously Economy Minister from May 2017 to September last year.

France's Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau. AFP

Mr Retailleau, a party leader and possible contender for the presidential election in 2027, was reportedly angered by having been kept in the dark about Mr Le Maire's appointment.

The latter Bruno has become a symbol of lush government expenditures during the Covid 19 pandemic, earning himself the nickname of "Mr 1,000 billion" - a reference to the fact that under his mandate, France's public debt went from 2,300 billion Euros to 3,300 billion Euros. The country's budget crisis has toppled three prime ministers since last year's snap elections.

Speaking on radio France Inter on Monday morning, Mr Barrot, a centrist, lamented a political class that was more interested in power plays than in serving the country.

"War is upon us, the planet is in turmoil, democracies are under attack and what do we see? "Mr Barrot asked. "We see political leaders who refuse to take responsibility and engage in a form of blackmail for positions, which is simply not up to the task."

Mr Lecornu's first big test was to be a speech on Tuesday outlining his policy programme.

Politicians from the hard-left France Unbowed party had said a no-confidence motion would be filed immediately.

Meanwhile, the powerful far-right has also indicated its dissatisfaction.

