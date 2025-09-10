Poland shoots down 'provocative' Russian drone barrage in its airspace

Russia is escalating its war on Ukraine and testing the West, Kyiv said on Wednesday, after drones violated Polish airspace and were shot down.

Poland is ready to react to any attacks or provocations, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

“We are dealing with a large-scale provocation … we are ready to repel such provocations. The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios,” Mr Tusk said after Warsaw was forced to scramble air defences.

“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down,” Mr Tusk said on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that eight Russian drones were “aimed toward” Poland in a widespread overnight barrage launched by Moscow.

“It was not just one Shahed that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland,” Mr Zelenskyy said, referring to Iranian-designed drones deployed by Moscow. He said the incident represented “an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe”.

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport suspended flights for several hours, citing the closure of airspace due to military operations.

Gen Wieslaw Kukula, chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, right, and Commander-in-Chief of Police Marek Boron in Warsaw for an extraordinary government meeting following Russia's violations of Polish airspace. Reuters

The Polish armed forces said on Wednesday morning that a search for crash sites is continuing. It urged people not to approach, touch or move any related objects, warning that they may pose a threat and could contain hazardous material.

The incident came a day after Poland's recently elected nationalist President Karol Nawrocki warned that Mr Putin was ready to invade more countries after launching his war in Ukraine.

“We do not trust Vladimir Putin's good intentions,” Mr Nawrocki told reporters on Tuesday at a press conference in Helsinki

“We believe that Vladimir Putin is ready to also invade other countries.”

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that the violation of Polish airspace appeared “intentional”.

Ukrainian firefighters work near homes hit during Russian drone strikes in the north-western Zhytomyr region. Reuters

Nato is consulting closely with Poland after it shot down drones that entered its airspace during a Russian attack in western Ukraine, a spokesperson for the defence alliance wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte “is in touch with Polish leadership”, the spokesperson said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote on X: “Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes.

“Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West,” Mr Sybiha said. “The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets.”

“A weak response now will provoke Russia even more – and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe,” he added.

Ukraine strikes

The incursion into Polish airspace came as Russia unleashed a barrage of strikes across Ukraine, including in the western city of Lviv, around 50 miles (80km) from the Polish border.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 415 drones and 43 missiles in the attack that Ukrainian officials said left at least one dead. Air defence units downed 386 drones and 27 missiles, the air force added.

The operational command of Poland's military slammed the “unprecedented” airspace violations, saying it had spotted around a dozen drone-type objects, some of which were downed.

“This is an act of aggression that has created a real threat to the safety of our citizens,” it said.

Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of Nato members – including Poland – several times during Russia's three-and-a-half-year war, but a Nato country has never attempted to shoot them down.

In August, Poland’s Defence Minister said a flying object that crashed and exploded in a cornfield in eastern Poland was identified as a Russian drone, and called it a provocation by Russia.

In March, Poland scrambled jets after a Russian missile briefly passed through its air space on its way to a target in western Ukraine, and in 2022, a missile that was probably fired by Ukraine to intercept a Russian attack landed in Poland, killing two people.

