Ukraine allies push for US security guarantees in call with Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders meeting at a summit in Paris on Thursday spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump in the hope of strengthening security guarantees for Kyiv in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

The summit, held both in person and by video-link, of the “coalition of the willing” brings together leaders from Europe's largest countries as well as Australia, Canada and Japan.

Members of the coalition, which does not include the US, have been discussing for months at various levels how they might provide military support to Ukraine, aiming to deter Russia from attacking again if and when a final truce – still a distant prospect – is reached.

France, the UK and Belgium have said they would be willing to send troops to Ukraine to act as peacekeepers. But there appears to be no agreement on a course of action, with the nature of the guarantees remaining unclear and some countries reluctant to commit troops. Some have said any European military role would require separate US security guarantees as a “backstop”, which the US has not explicitly provided.

Pressure on Putin

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who joined the summit remotely, said it was clear that leaders “now needed to go even further to apply pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to secure a cessation of hostilities”, according to a Downing Street representative. Mr Starmer “also welcomed announcements from Coalition of the Willing partners to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine to further bolster the country's supplies”.

Mr Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met French, British, German, Italian and Ukrainian senior diplomats before the summit, before briefly attending the opening session. Mr Zelenskyy is expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with Mr Witkoff, according to a person familiar with the matter.

French President Emmanuel Macron said alongside Mr Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday that the coalition leaders would endorse plans for security guarantees drawn up by their militaries.

Two European officials said the “technical” plans had been completed, without providing details. “We are ready, us Europeans, to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for when there is a signed peace,” Mr Macron said.

The officials added that the aim would be to send a political signal to Mr Trump, highlighting the lack of progress towards direct peace talks between Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskyy since Mr Trump hosted the Russian President in August, and encouraged him to raise pressure on Moscow.

Having recently hosted a lavish event in Alaska, Mr Trump on Wednesday accused Mr Putin of conspiring with China and North Korea after the three countries' leaders staged a show of unity in Beijing at a commemoration of the end of the Second World War.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday he expected that the meeting would pave the way for more intense discussions with Washington on what guarantees it could provide.

Russia is emphatically opposed to any foreign troop presence in Ukraine. Mr Rutte said Russia's views were irrelevant. “Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine, it's a sovereign country. Russia has nothing to do with this,” he said at a conference in Prague before joining the summit on Thursday. “I think we really have to stop making Putin too powerful.”

Diplomats say significant differences remain among allies on the issue. A German government source said Berlin was aware that politically it would be difficult to refuse, but militarily challenging given troop commitments to Lithuania. Italy has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine.

