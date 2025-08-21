Nord Stream attack suspect arrested in Italy

Italian police have arrested a Ukrainian man suspected of co-ordinating attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, Germany's prosecutor general said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified only as Serhii K. under German privacy laws, was allegedly part of a group that planted devices on the pipelines near the German island of Bornholm, prosecutors said.

He will be brought before a German judge after being transferred.

Serhii and his alleged accomplices had set off from Rostock on Germany's northern coast in a sailing yacht to carry out the attack, prosecutors said. The boat had been rented from a German company with the help of forged identity documents via middlemen, they added.

Explosives were detonated on September 26, 2022, seven months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is alleged, severely damaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines – which carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea – taking them out of service and deepening Europe's energy crisis.

Seen by both Russia and the West as an act of sabotage, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosions.

Authorities acted on a European arrest warrant for the suspect, who faces charges of collusion to cause an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage and destruction of buildings.

Carabinieri officers arrested him overnight in the province of Rimini on Italy's Adriatic coast, the German prosecution office said.

The mysterious blasts sent methane levels in the Baltic rocketing to 1,000 times higher than normal. The findings released earlier this year, made with an underwater robot known as a glider, reveal that the gas spread far across the Baltic Sea, with the fallout stretching from the Danish coast to the Polish port of Gdansk.

