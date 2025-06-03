Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders quits coalition

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders withdrew his party from the government on Tuesday in a row over immigration, a move that has toppled a shaky coalition and is likely to usher in snap elections.

Mr Wilders was frustrated with what he viewed as the slow introduction of the "strictest-ever immigration policy" in the Netherlands, agreed on with coalition partners after his shock election win in November 2023.

"No signature for our asylum plans ... PVV leaves the coalition," he said on X, referring to his far-right Party for Freedom.

The withdrawal has sparked political uncertainty in the EU member state, as far-right parties make gains across the continent. The crisis also comes weeks before the Netherlands is due to host world leaders for a Nato summit.

Eighteen months after his election win sent shockwaves across Europe, polls suggest the PVV is still the strongest party in the country. But the gap with its nearest rivals has narrowed, with the left-wing Green-Left party of former European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans following close behind.

Dilan Yesilgoz's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) – a traditional powerhouse in Dutch politics – is also running near the top two, meaning any election would probably be closely fought.

In late May, Mr Wilders called an impromptu press conference to announce his "patience was up" with the government of Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The PVV leader threatened to collapse the coalition if the government failed to introduce a new 10-point plan to curb immigration within a few weeks.

His plan included border closures for asylum seekers, tougher border controls and the deportation of dual citizens convicted of a crime.

Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. AP

"Close the borders for asylum seekers and family reunifications. No more asylum centres opened. Close them," Mr Wilders said.

Political and legal experts criticised the plans as unworkable or illegal, with some suggesting Mr Wilders was creating a crisis to collapse the government.

His ambitions to lead his country were frustrated after the election, as his coalition partners blocked his bid to become prime minister, settling instead on Mr Schoof as a compromise candidate. The leaders of the four coalition partners agreed not to take up cabinet positions, instead running their parties as parliamentary chiefs.

Mr Wilders has been an uncompromising figure in parliament, with his quick-witted jousting with Mr Timmermans a highlight of debates. Mr Wilders has frequently said the only way to implement his anti-immigrant policies is for him to become prime minister.

However, in the fractured Dutch political system, no party can win an absolute majority in the 150-seat parliament and he will need partners. He can count on the backing of the BBB farmers' party. Support from the VVD, an uneasy coalition partner, is less certain.

Support for the fourth party in the current coalition – the anti-corruption New Social Contract – has collapsed since charismatic leader Pieter Omtzigt stepped down in May.

Right-wing, populist parties have been on the rise across Europe. In May, the far-right Chega party took second place in Portuguese elections.

In Germany, the anti-immigration, far-right AfD doubled its vote share in legislative elections in February, reaching 20.8 per cent. In the UK, polls show the anti-immigration, hard-right Reform UK party of Nigel Farage is making significant gains after a breakthrough in local elections.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

Abu Dhabi race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | ​​​​​​​Dh80,000 | 1,400m

6pm: Liwa Oasis (PA) Group 2 |​​​​​​​ Dh300,000 | 1,400m

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 (PA) Group 3 | Dh300,000 | 2,200m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap | Dh70,000 | 1,600m

7.30pm: Maiden (TB) |​​​​​​​ Dh80,000 | 2,200m

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20CarbonSifr%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202022%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Onur%20Elgun%2C%20Mustafa%20Bosca%20and%20Muhammed%20Yildirim%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Climate%20tech%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%241%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MEFCC information Tickets range from Dh110 for an advance single-day pass to Dh300 for a weekend pass at the door. VIP tickets have sold out. Visit www.mefcc.com to purchase tickets in advance.

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

12%20restaurants%20opening%20at%20the%20hotel%20this%20month %3Cp%3EAriana%E2%80%99s%20Persian%20Kitchen%3Cbr%3EDinner%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EEstiatorio%20Milos%3Cbr%3EHouse%20of%20Desserts%3Cbr%3EJaleo%20by%20Jose%20Andres%3Cbr%3ELa%20Mar%3Cbr%3ELing%20Ling%3Cbr%3ELittle%20Venice%20Cake%20Company%3Cbr%3EMalibu%2090265%3Cbr%3ENobu%20by%20the%20Beach%3Cbr%3EResonance%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EThe%20Royal%20Tearoom%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

'Munich: The Edge of War' Director: Christian Schwochow Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons Rating: 3/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HyveGeo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abdulaziz%20bin%20Redha%2C%20Dr%20Samsurin%20Welch%2C%20Eva%20Morales%20and%20Dr%20Harjit%20Singh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECambridge%20and%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESustainability%20%26amp%3B%20Environment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%20plus%20undisclosed%20grant%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVenture%20capital%20and%20government%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Cry Macho Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam Rating:**

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday Sassuolo v Benevento (Kick-off 11.45pm) Saturday Crotone v Spezia (6pm), Torino v Udinese (9pm), Lazio v Verona (11.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Atalanta v Fiorentina (6pm), Napoli v Sampdoria (6pm), Bologna v Roma (6pm), Genoa v Juventus (9pm), AC Milan v Parma (11.45pm)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

FIGHT%20CARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYousuf%20Ali%20(2-0-0)%20(win-loss-draw)%20v%20Alex%20Semugenyi%20(0-1-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBenyamin%20Moradzadeh%20(0-0-0)%20v%20Rohit%20Chaudhary%20(4-0-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHeavyweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYoussef%20Karrar%20(1-0-0)%20v%20Muhammad%20Muzeei%20(0-0-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMarwan%20Mohamad%20Madboly%20(2-0-0)%20v%20Sheldon%20Schultz%20(4-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20featherweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBishara%20Sabbar%20(6-0-0)%20v%20Mohammed%20Azahar%20(8-5-1)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECruiseweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMohammed%20Bekdash%20(25-0-0)%20v%20Musa%20N%E2%80%99tege%20(8-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20flyweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESultan%20Al%20Nuaimi%20(9-0-0)%20v%20Jemsi%20Kibazange%20(18-6-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELightweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBader%20Samreen%20(8-0-0)%20v%20Jose%20Paez%20Gonzales%20(16-2-2-)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ovasave%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Majd%20Abu%20Zant%20and%20Torkia%20Mahloul%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Healthtech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Three%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A