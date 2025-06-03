Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders quits coalition

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders withdrew his party from the government on Tuesday in a row over immigration, a move that has toppled a shaky coalition and is likely to usher in snap elections.
Mr Wilders was frustrated with what he viewed as the slow introduction of the "strictest-ever immigration policy" in the Netherlands, agreed on with coalition partners after his shock election win in November 2023.
"No signature for our asylum plans ... PVV leaves the coalition," he said on X, referring to his far-right Party for Freedom.
The withdrawal has sparked political uncertainty in the EU member state, as far-right parties make gains across the continent. The crisis also comes weeks before the Netherlands is due to host world leaders for a Nato summit.
Eighteen months after his election win sent shockwaves across Europe, polls suggest the PVV is still the strongest party in the country. But the gap with its nearest rivals has narrowed, with the left-wing Green-Left party of former European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans following close behind.
Dilan Yesilgoz's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) – a traditional powerhouse in Dutch politics – is also running near the top two, meaning any election would probably be closely fought.
In late May, Mr Wilders called an impromptu press conference to announce his "patience was up" with the government of Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The PVV leader threatened to collapse the coalition if the government failed to introduce a new 10-point plan to curb immigration within a few weeks.
His plan included border closures for asylum seekers, tougher border controls and the deportation of dual citizens convicted of a crime.
"Close the borders for asylum seekers and family reunifications. No more asylum centres opened. Close them," Mr Wilders said.
Political and legal experts criticised the plans as unworkable or illegal, with some suggesting Mr Wilders was creating a crisis to collapse the government.
His ambitions to lead his country were frustrated after the election, as his coalition partners blocked his bid to become prime minister, settling instead on Mr Schoof as a compromise candidate. The leaders of the four coalition partners agreed not to take up cabinet positions, instead running their parties as parliamentary chiefs.
Mr Wilders has been an uncompromising figure in parliament, with his quick-witted jousting with Mr Timmermans a highlight of debates. Mr Wilders has frequently said the only way to implement his anti-immigrant policies is for him to become prime minister.
However, in the fractured Dutch political system, no party can win an absolute majority in the 150-seat parliament and he will need partners. He can count on the backing of the BBB farmers' party. Support from the VVD, an uneasy coalition partner, is less certain.
Support for the fourth party in the current coalition – the anti-corruption New Social Contract – has collapsed since charismatic leader Pieter Omtzigt stepped down in May.
Right-wing, populist parties have been on the rise across Europe. In May, the far-right Chega party took second place in Portuguese elections.
In Germany, the anti-immigration, far-right AfD doubled its vote share in legislative elections in February, reaching 20.8 per cent. In the UK, polls show the anti-immigration, hard-right Reform UK party of Nigel Farage is making significant gains after a breakthrough in local elections.
