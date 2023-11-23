Dutch election: Exit polls show far-right's Geert Wilders leads

Geert Wilders, the Dutch anti-EU far-right populist who has pledged to halt all immigration to the Netherlands, holds a clear lead in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, an exit poll showed.

Mr Wilders's Freedom party (PVV) has gained 35 of 150 seats, nine seats ahead of the closest rival, Frans Timmermans's Labour-Green Left combination, the poll showed.

Departing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, was in third place at 23 seats, the exit poll showed.

If confirmed in the final results, Mr Wilders's victory marks a sharp lurch to the right that will be viewed with trepidation in Brussels.

The PVV has promised a referendum on Dutch membership of the EU.

Although Mr Wilders appeared to have won the polls, it is not clear that he will be able to attract the necessary support for a coalition to form a workable government.

The leaders of the three other top parties have said they would not serve in a PVV-led coalition.

"I call on the parties," Mr Wilders said. "Until now, we were in a campaign.

"Now the campaign is over and the voters have spoken. Now we will have to look for agreements with each other.

"With a wonderful position of 35 seats, the PVV can no longer be ignored."

Immigration was the key topic of the campaign and his hardline stance, including closing the borders and deporting illegal immigrants, seem to have resonated with Dutch voters.

"The Dutch hope that the people can get their country back and that we will ensure that the tsunami of asylum-seekers and immigration is reduced," Mr Wilders said.

Kate Parker, from the Economist Intelligence Unit, said it would lead to "constitutional stalemate" in the EU's fifth-largest economy.

Mr Wilders is known as the "Dutch Trump", partly for his swept-back, dyed hairstyle that resembles that of the former US president, but also for his rants against immigrants and Muslims.

From calling Moroccans "scum" to holding competitions for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, Mr Wilders has built a career from his self-appointed mission to stop an "Islamic invasion" of the West.

During the campaign, he sought to tone down his message, saying he could put some of his more strident views on Islam "in the freezer".

Mr Wilders stressed he would be a prime minister for everyone, "regardless of their religion, background, sex or whatever", insisting the crisis in the cost-of-living crisis was a bigger priority.

But as his opponents never tired of pointing out, his PVV manifesto told a different story.

With hallmark Mr Wilders wording, the manifesto said: "Asylum-seekers feast on delightful free cruise-ship buffets while Dutch families have to cut back on groceries."

The programme proposed a ban on Islamic schools, qurans and mosques. Headscarves would be banned from government buildings.

"The Netherlands is not an Islamic country," the manifesto said.

A "binding referendum" would be held on a "Nexit", the Netherlands' departure of the EU. The PVV also calls for an "immediate halt" to development aid.

On foreign policy, the parallels to Donald Trump were clear. "Netherlands first," says the manifesto.

The PVV would move the Dutch embassy to Jerusalem to support Israel, a "close friend and the one true democracy in the Middle East".

Mr Wilders has remained defiant despite brushes with the law and death threats that have meant he has been under constant police protection since 2004.

"I don't regret fighting for freedom," he told AFP before elections in 2021. "Of course I take a stand. I am under attack, my country is under attack."

Mr Wilders was found guilty of discrimination in 2016 over comments he made against Moroccans living in the Netherlands.

He was competing in his sixth election, having come close to pulling off a stunning upset more than once.

"When I left my old party [the VVD] … I said one day we will become the biggest party," Mr Wilders told reporters while casting his vote.