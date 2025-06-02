Nationalist Karol Nawrocki is narrow winner in Polish presidential election

Conservative Karol Nawrocki won Poland’s weekend presidential run-off election, according to the final vote count on Monday, in a blow for the country's pro-EU government.

Mr Nawrocki, who is 42 and an admirer of US President Donald Trump, won 50.89 per cent of votes in a race against Rafał Trzaskowski, Warsaw's pro-Brussels mayor and ally of the country's centrist government who received 49.11 per cent.

"Congratulations to the winner!” outgoing conservative President Andrzej Duda said on X. “Stay strong Poland!”

Mr Nawrocki, a eurosceptic historian who ran a national remembrance institute, campaigned on a promise to ensure economic and social policies favour Poles over other nationalities.

The amateur boxer won despite his past dominating debate in the last days of the campaign – from questions about his acquisition of a flat from a pensioner to an admission that he took part in orchestrated gang fights.

While Poland's parliament holds most power, the president can veto legislation, and the vote was being watched closely in Ukraine as well as Russia, the US and across the European Union.

The victory brings a "fresh victory for (European) patriots”, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Monday.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday congratulated Mr Nawrocki with his win and said she was convinced the EU could continue its "very good co-operation” with Poland.

"We are all stronger together in our community of peace, democracy, and values. So let us work to ensure the security and prosperity of our common home,” Ms von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Tight race

The race had Poland on edge since a first round of voting two weeks earlier, revealing deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of Nato and the European Union.

About Karol Nawrocki Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.

A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.

Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.

Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

An early exit poll released on Sunday evening suggested that Mr Trzaskowski was heading to victory before polling began to suggest otherwise a couple of hours later.

The outcome suggests that Poland can be expected to take a more populist and nationalist path under its new leader.

President’s role

Most day-to-day power in the Polish political system rests with a prime minister chosen by the parliament. However, the president's role is not merely ceremonial – the office holds the power to influence foreign policy and veto legislation.

Mr Nawrocki will succeed Mr Duda, a conservative whose second and final term ends on August 6.

Under the Polish constitution, the president serves a five-year term and may be re-elected once.

Karol Nawrocki speaks on a victorious night in the the presidential election, in Warsaw, Poland. Reuters

Tusk headache

Prime Minister Donald Tusk came to power in 2023 with a coalition government that spans a broad ideological divide – so broad that it has not been able to fulfil certain of his electoral promises, such as loosening the restrictive abortion law or passing a civil partnership law for same-sex couples.

But Mr Duda's veto power has been another obstacle. It has prevented Mr Tusk from fulfilling promises to reverse laws that politicised the court system in a way that the European Union declared to be undemocratic.

Now, it appears Mr Tusk will have no way to fulfil those promises, made to voters and the EU.

Some observers in Poland have said the unfulfilled promises could make it more difficult for Mr Tusk to continue his term until the next parliamentary election scheduled for late 2027, particularly if the Law and Justice party dangles the prospect of co-operation with conservatives in his coalition.

In the past two weeks, the candidates mostly fought for the support of people who voted for other candidates in the first round, in particular far-right's Slawomir Mentzen, who came third with 15 per cent support.

Mr Trzaskowski tried to attract them with promises of deregulation. Mr Nawrocki used his credentials as head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), support for gun ownership, traditional families and Christian values, but also a critical tone on Ukraine, in common with Mr Mentzen.

Mr Nawrocki's wife Marta, a civil servant, and three children featured strongly in his campaign.

Boxer, historian, politician

Mr Nawrocki, a 42-year-old amateur boxer and historian, was chosen by the Law and Justice party as part of its push for a new start.

The party governed Poland from 2015 to 2023, when it lost power to a centrist coalition led by Mr Tusk. Mr Nawrocki was chosen as a new face who would not be tainted by the scandals of the party's eight years of rule.

However, his candidacy was clouded by allegations of connections to criminal figures and his participation in a violent street brawl. He denies the criminal links but was unapologetic about the street fight, saying he had taken part in “noble” fights in his life.

The revelations did not seem to hurt his support among right-wing voters, many of whom see the allegations as politically motivated.

"All my sports activities were based on the strength of my heart, the strength of my muscles, my fists,” Mr Nawrocki told a debate when confronted over reports he had been involved in mass organised fights between football hooligans. "It was a fair competition, regardless of the form.”

Mr Nawrocki portrayed the election as a referendum on the government, which he described as a metropolitan elite out of touch with their concerns.

"I am simply one of you,” he told voters in the eastern town of Biala Podlaska while on the campaign trail.

The Trump factor

Mr Trump made it clear he favoured Mr Nawrocki as Poland's president.

He welcomed Mr Nawrocki to the White House a month ago. Last week, the conservative group CPAC held its first meeting in Poland to give Mr Nawrocki a boost. Kristi Noem, the US Homeland Security Secretary and a prominent Trump ally, praised Mr Nawrocki and urged Poles to vote for him.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Calls Directed by: Fede Alvarez Starring: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillian, Aaron Taylor-Johnson 4/5

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

Afghanistan fixtures v Australia, today

v Sri Lanka, Tuesday

v New Zealand, Saturday,

v South Africa, June 15

v England, June 18

v India, June 22

v Bangladesh, June 24

v Pakistan, June 29

v West Indies, July 4

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

How much of your income do you need to save? The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income. In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table) Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

List of alleged parties May 15 2020: Boris Johnson is said to have attended a Downing Street pizza party

27 Nov 2020: PM gives speech at leaving do for his staff

Dec 10 2020: Staff party held by then-education secretary Gavin Williamson

Dec 13 2020: Mr Johnson and his then-fiancee Carrie Symonds throw a flat party

Dec 14 2020: Shaun Bailey holds staff party at Conservative Party headquarters

Dec 15 2020: PM takes part in a staff quiz

Dec 18 2020: Downing Street Christmas party

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECVT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E119bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E145Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C89%2C900%20(%2424%2C230)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.5-litre%20V12%20and%20three%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C500Nm%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Early%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh2%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

About Karol Nawrocki Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.

A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.

Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.

Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

UAE SQUAD FOR ASIAN JIU-JITSU CHAMPIONSHIP Men’s squad: Faisal Al Ketbi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Kathiri, Thiab Al Nuaimi, Khaled Al Shehhi, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi, Farraj Khaled Al Awlaqi, Muhammad Al Ameri, Mahdi Al Awlaqi, Saeed Al Qubaisi, Abdullah Al Qubaisi and Hazaa Farhan Women's squad: Hamda Al Shekheili, Shouq Al Dhanhani, Balqis Abdullah, Sharifa Al Namani, Asma Al Hosani, Maitha Sultan, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Maha Al Hanaei, Shamma Al Kalbani, Haya Al Jahuri, Mahra Mahfouz, Marwa Al Hosani, Tasneem Al Jahoori and Maryam Al Amri