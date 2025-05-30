Smain Bendjilali, centre, speaking at a press conference at the Bleuets mosque in Marseille, southern France in September 2024. Photo Felice Rosa / Hans Lucas
Smain Bendjilali, centre, speaking at a press conference at the Bleuets mosque in Marseille, southern France in September 2024. Photo Felice Rosa / Hans Lucas
Smain Bendjilali, centre, speaking at a press conference at the Bleuets mosque in Marseille, southern France in September 2024. Photo Felice Rosa / Hans Lucas
Smain Bendjilali, centre, speaking at a press conference at the Bleuets mosque in Marseille, southern France in September 2024. Photo Felice Rosa / Hans Lucas

News

Europe

French imam receives suspended jail term over October 7 social media post

Interior Ministry has tried to shut the mosque where he worked

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

May 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A French court on Friday sentenced an imam to a six-month suspended prison term for “terrorism apology” after he re-posted a social media post saying the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023 were justified.

The Marseille criminal court also fined Smain Bendjilali €2,000 ($2,265) and imposed a five-year civil rights ban, which prevents him from voting or standing for public office. His name was added to a terrorist offences register.

Bendjilali made headlines last year after the Interior Ministry tried to shut the mosque, Les Bleuets, where he preached due to his social media posts. Its closure was suspended after the imam agreed to withdraw temporarily and to take a degree in “laicite” – a French concept that enshrines the separation between religion and state.

National media reported that he was convicted of reposting a video on his account in July 2024, followed by 10,800 people, with a comment describing the October 7 attacks as “self-defence”.

However, he was acquitted for reposting a video accusing Israeli soldiers of torturing a Palestinian and adding that ISIS were “choirboys” by comparison.

The court followed the prosecution's demands, with the exception of a request for a six-month ban from social network X and a permanent ban from working at the Bleuets mosque.

After the verdict, Bendjilali said he would resume his religious activities “with pride”, starting with Friday's sermon. “I did not adhere to those remarks,” he said in a reference to the social media posts that triggered the court case, as he did during the hearing in March. “Obviously, as soon as you defend Palestinians, you are anti-Semitic or terrorist. That will not silence us.”

In a recently published report on the Muslim Brotherhood's activities in France ordered by the Interior Ministry, Bendjilali was described as having “Salafist leanings” while also using “Muslim Brotherhood codes.” The report said: “He enjoys great popularity among young Muslims, notably due to his mastery of social networks.”

The association that manages Les Bleuets mosque also oversees a Quranic school that offers Arabic language lessons and academic support to 500 students. Bendjilali headed the association until September 2024.

Reacting to the Muslim Brotherhood report, Bendjilali told AFP that the French state was unfairly targeting Muslims. “Now, even when you want to do good, it is considered entryism,” he said. Entryism is defined by senior state officials as an attempt by the Muslim Brotherhood to change the nature of the state via grassroots movements and to lobby for rules in line with Sharia.

Bendjilali was also ordered to cover the legal fees of the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism (Licra), a French association that was a civil party in his trial.

His lawyer, Sefen Guez Guez, said they had not decided whether to appeal against the terrorism conviction. “This decision, in any case, allows the imam to continue his future activities. In this file, there is a political context and pressure, a desire on the part of the Ministry of the Interior to close this mosque,” he said.

Greatest of All Time
Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan
Director: Venkat Prabhu
Rating: 2/5
How it works

1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground

2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water

3) One application is said to last five years

4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare 

Tomorrow 2021
MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score):

Manchester City (0) v Tottenham Hotspur (1), Wednesday, 11pm UAE

Match is on BeIN Sports

On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
More on animal trafficking
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
More from this package
Updated: May 30, 2025, 3:22 PM`
Read next...
A Palestinian woman flees after an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza city. Reuters

Gaza ceasefire deal uncertain as Hamas views US proposal as 'biased'

British Attorney General Richard Hermer has said the UK will honour and sustain international law. Getty Images

UK abandons 'pick-and-mix' approach to international law

French imam receives suspended jail term over October 7 social media post

Jet jamming: Fighter plane future rests on mastering electronic warfare

InterviewEU states considering sanctions against violent Israeli settlers, says official

US urges Putin to take deal on offer to end war in Ukraine

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Cartoon for May 30, 2025

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

Dubai Police arrest gang of 41 living in hotel on suspicion of begging

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Piers Morgan demands Israel 'let the journalists into Gaza'

Piers Morgan demands Israel 'let the journalists into Gaza'