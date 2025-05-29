US urges Putin to take deal on offer to end war in Ukraine

The US on Thursday said the deal on offer to end the Russia-Ukraine war is the best possible outcome for Moscow, and urged President Vladimir Putin to "take" it.

"The alternative, continuing to wage the war, would not be in anyone’s interest, including Russia’s. Doing so would continue to damage Russia’s economy, military resources, national security and international reputation. Additional sanctions on Russia are still on the table," John Kelley, acting US alternate representative to the UN, told the Security Council.

Washington had initially proposed an immediate, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine. Kyiv swiftly accepted the proposal, which was contingent on Moscow agreeing to the same terms.

Since the offer was put forward, Mr Kelley said, Washington has been pressing the Kremlin to accept the ceasefire. He said President Donald Trump has consistently called the conflict a "strategic mistake" that should never have happened.

"Time is not on the side of anyone who would prolong it," Mr Kelley said. "We will call on both Russia and Ukraine to make the difficult, historic decision to pursue peace. The responsibility of ending this war ultimately lies with them.

"If one side proves unable or unwilling to do so, it will own the consequences."

Mr Trump, who has been advocating for a peace agreement, has grown increasingly exasperated with Moscow's delays. On Wednesday, he warned that he would assess within "about two weeks" whether Mr Putin was genuinely committed to ending the conflict.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN undersecretary general for political affairs, told council members that the "cautious hope" she expressed a month ago has diminished in the face of recent attacks.

"According to Ukrainian officials, with 355 drones, Monday's attack was the largest drone attack on Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion," Ms DiCarlo said. "The hope that the parties will be able to sit down and negotiate is still alive, but just barely."

Moscow has proposed holding a second round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2, where it plans to present a "memorandum" detailing its conditions for a lasting peace agreement.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said it was still waiting for Kyiv's response to the offer.

