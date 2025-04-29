Luxury boats in Malta's Grand Harbour. The country had insisted it was correct in its interpretation of EU treaties with its citizenship scheme. Getty Images
Luxury boats in Malta's Grand Harbour. The country had insisted it was correct in its interpretation of EU treaties with its citizenship scheme. Getty Images

News

Europe

EU court kills off Malta's 'golden passport' scheme

Citizenship cannot be granted in return for cash or investment, EU's Court of Justice rules

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

April 29, 2025